Robert Whittaker’s coach says Gilbert Burns provided the blueprint on how to beat Khamzat Chimaev

By Susan Cox - June 13, 2024

Robert Whittaker’s coach is saying Gilbert Burns provided the blueprint on how to beat Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns

Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA) is slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) in the middleweight main event on Saturday, June 22nd at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, rumors are now swirling that ‘Borz’ has been forced to withdraw from the contest.

‘The Reaper’ last fought and defeated Paulo Costa (14-4 MMA) this past February at UFC 298.

The undefeated Chimaev is coming off a majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) last October at UFC 294.

According to Robert Whittaker’s head coach, Alex Prates, he believes it was Gilbert Burns who offered up the blueprint on how to beat the unbeaten Chimaev.

Speaking with ‘Sherdog‘, Alex Prates advised:

“The two last fights, especially ‘Durinho,’ the Gilbert Burns fight, I need to thank him for the blueprint. I watched the fight so many times. I think he gave a very clear path to victory by starting hard, be very aggressive from the guard, be very aggressive standing.”

Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker

It was Gilbert Burns (22-7 MMA) who fought Chimaev in April of 2022 at UFC 273. Although Chimaev won that match by unanimous decision, Burns was agressive till the end.

Continuing Prates shared:

“In the fight with Kamaru Usman – and I’m sure Usman is thinking this now – if he could go back and start that fight at a higher pace, he would. This is the mistake that we don’t want to do at all. We’re going to start hard. He starts 100 percent, we start 110 percent.”

Concluding Prates gave his prediction as to who will come out the victor on the 22nd:

“When it becomes a dog fight, I don’t see anyone beating Robert in this division – anyone. But if I was a gambling man, which I’m not, third-round technical knockout, Robert Whittaker.”

Do you believe Robert Whittaker can hand Khamzat Chimaev his first loss in the Octagon if they do in fact collide at UFC Saudi Arabia?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Darren Till

Darren Till vents frustration after boxing debut gets pushed back to November: “I’ve been in the gym 18 months now”

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor, UFC
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen believes potential UFC 303 fight cancellation would result in Conor McGregor’s retirement

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes that the potential UFC 303 fight cancellation would result in Conor McGregor’s retirement.

Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

REPORT | Khamzat Chimaev withdraws from UFC Saudi Arabia main event vs. Robert Whittaker

Curtis Calhoun - June 13, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has reportedly pulled out of his scheduled five-rounder with Robert Whittaker in Saudi Arabia.

Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev
Leon Edwards

Sean O’Malley weighs in on a potential super fight between Leon Edwards and Islam Makhachev: “155 to 170 is a big jump”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

Sean O’Malley and his head coach Tim Welch have given their thoughts on a Leon Edwards vs Islam Makhachev superfight.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad says Leon Edwards is in for a “rude awakening” at UFC 304: “I'm gonna knock out Leon”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

UFC contender Belal Muhammad has made a bold prediction for his upcoming title showdown with Leon Edwards.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul accepts Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303: “PFL vs UFC June 29th”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili explains how previous KO loss made him a smarter fighter: “I’m not going to chase the finish”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

UFC contender Merab Dvalishvili has explained how a previous defeat in the Octagon actually made him smarter as a fighter.

Shawne Merriman
UFC

Shawne Merriman explains how he got into MMA, hopes to make Lights Out XF the premier feeder promotion

Cole Shelton - June 12, 2024

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman didn’t expect to be running his own MMA promotion, but he is doing just that.

Sean Strickland
UFC

VIDEO | Sean Strickland simulates water boarding in latest bizarre social media post

Curtis Calhoun - June 12, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland continues to push his own limits in and out of the Octagon.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley offers to "save" UFC 303 amid uncertainty with Conor McGregor: "I'll fight Jake Paul"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2024

Amid uncertainty with Conor McGregor, Sean O’Malley is ready to “save” UFC 303.