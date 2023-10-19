Robert Whittaker shares uncompetitive prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

By Susan Cox - October 19, 2023

Robert Whittaker is sharing an uncompetitive prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

Robert Whittaker

UFC 294 takes place this coming Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The co-main event will feature Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) and Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in a middlweight bout.

Usman, 36, will be entering the Octagon following back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) in August of 2022 at UFC 278 and again this past March at UFC 286.  ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is looking to hand Chimaev his first loss in the Octagon.

Chimaev, 29, last defeated Kevin Holland (25-10 MMA) in September of 2022 at UFC 279 and will be looking for another victory this coming Saturday.

Originally Chimaev was set to face Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA), but he withdrew to a reoccurring elbow injury.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA) is sharing his thoughts concerning the upcoming fight between Usman and Chimaev and how he believes it will play out.

Speaking on a recent ‘MMArcade’ podcast, Whittaker spoke about the fight, saying:

“Stylistically, I think this is a hard fight for Usman.  If we’re going off the Usman that fought Leon Edwards…he had a hard time trying to get into that shooting range and trying to dirty up the fight, get it close, doggish against the fence…”

Continuing Robert Whittaker said (h/t MMANews):

“Chimaev’s going to utilize those kicks, he’s a big dude, a very tall guy. And he has the wrestling to be able to counter Usman better than Leon does. If anything, we might see a really good showing from Chimaev, all of the pieces are there for Chimaev to staple his name.”

Do you agree with ‘The Reaper’ that the upcoming match could be harder for Usman? Will Chimaev remain undefeated after UFC 294?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

