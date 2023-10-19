Conor McGregor takes aim at Canelo Alvarez and his drawing power: “Grow some balls and fight for real”

Conor McGregor is taking aim at Canelo Alvarez and his drawing power.

Alvarez, at 33, has a phenomenal record of 60 wins and 2 losses in the boxing ring. The 2 career losses came against Floyd Mayweather back in 2013 and more recently against Dmitry Bivol in May of 2022.

The boxer holds four titles – IBF World Super Middle; WBA Super World Super Middle; WCB World Super Middle and WBO World Super Middle.

Yet, according to Conor McGregor he has no interest in watching Alvarez fight and believes he’s not a ‘real man’.

Taking to ‘X‘, McGregor posted:

https://twitter.com/thenotoriousmma/status/1714549557969695177

“@Canelo Canelo you are no draw to me, I don’t watch your matches. Showtime gone so bye canelo hahaha the Paul’s out sell you. Now grow some balls and fight for real cos nobody cares about the same old thing they have seen over and over. Or sit on sofa and wait for the real men to finish.”

The Irishman and Canelo Alvarez have been trading shots online after McGregor posted a clip of Mayweather’s 2013 win over Alvarez, praising Mayweather and commenting that he (McGregor) ‘landed more shots’ when he fought the now retired boxer.

Of course McGregor did fight and lose via TKO to Mayweather in the 10th round back in August of 2017.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has hinted at returning to the boxing ring and has Canelo Alvarez in his sights. But first, ‘Notorious’ is scheduled to meet opposing TUF coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in the Octagon in early 2024.

The last time McGregor stepped into the Octagon was in July of 2021 when he went down to defeat against Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) at UFC 264. It was a trilogy match which saw Poirier emerge victorious via TKO.

Do you believe we may see McGregor vs Alvarez in the ring any time soon?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!