Maycee Barber on Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko UFC rematch: “It’s a toss-up”

By Fernando Quiles - June 25, 2023

Maycee Barber has chimed in on the rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko reportedly being in the works.

Maycee Barber

Barber is coming off perhaps the biggest showing of her pro MMA career. In a bloody UFC Jacksonville scrap, Maycee Barber finished Amanda Ribas via second-round TKO. The win earned Barber a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Maycee Barber On Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

During the UFC Jacksonville post-fight press conference, Maycee Barber shared her thoughts on Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“It’s a toss-up,” Barber said. “Alexa is an incredible fighter. Valentina was a dominant champion for so long for a reason. So honestly, it’s something where it’s hard to give a prediction because anything can happen.”

As far as who she prefers to face is concerned, Maycee Barber hasn’t been shy in saying she’d like a rematch with Grasso regardless of whether or not she is the UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion. Barber dropped a unanimous decision to Alexa Grasso back in February 2021.

“I’ve been saying it time and time again, whether Alexa [Grasso] wins against Valentina [Shevchenko] or not, I do want that rematch,” Barber said. “So we’ll see. That would be ideal, but we’ll see. I’m going to go back and talk to Hunter [Campbell], Mick [Maynard], and the team, and figure it out.”

“But that’s what I want,” Barber later added, “was Alexa and the rematch.”

With the win over Ribas, Maycee Barber is now likely to enter the top 10. She’s been on a five-fight winning streak since suffering that decision loss to Alexa Grasso. She’s hoping to prove that her improvements have been significant enough to catapult her to an elite level at 125 pounds. Barber believes she will meet Grasso again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

