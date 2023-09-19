Robert Whittaker sees similarities between Kevin Holland and newly crowned UFC champion Sean Strickland: “His career path at the moment is crazy”

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker sees similarities between Kevin Holland and Sean Strickland in the way they approach the fight game.

Last weekend, Kevin Holland battled Jack Della Maddalena in the co-main event of Noche UFC. While there were some entertaining moments, the bout failed to really live up to the hype, with Della Maddalena getting the nod via split decision. For Holland, it drops him to 2-3 in his last five fights, with all five of those contests coming in the last twelve months.

From his trash-talking in the cage to his eccentric style, Holland has always served as a fascinating figure in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In the eyes of Robert Whittaker, he can see some comparisons to another interesting character in the promotion – Sean Strickland.