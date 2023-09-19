Robert Whittaker sees similarities between Kevin Holland and newly crowned UFC champion Sean Strickland: “His career path at the moment is crazy”
Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker sees similarities between Kevin Holland and Sean Strickland in the way they approach the fight game.
Last weekend, Kevin Holland battled Jack Della Maddalena in the co-main event of Noche UFC. While there were some entertaining moments, the bout failed to really live up to the hype, with Della Maddalena getting the nod via split decision. For Holland, it drops him to 2-3 in his last five fights, with all five of those contests coming in the last twelve months.
From his trash-talking in the cage to his eccentric style, Holland has always served as a fascinating figure in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In the eyes of Robert Whittaker, he can see some comparisons to another interesting character in the promotion – Sean Strickland.
Whittaker analyzes Holland
“Kevin Holland though, where does he go?” Whittaker asked. “What does he do? His career path at the moment is like [so up and down]. It’s crazy. I would have said, it reminded me a lot of Strickland because Strickland reminds me – like they have some similarities there in the way they approach fighting.”
“It’s just, ‘Let’s just get in the fight, I’ll fight anyone. I’ll fight next week, I’ll fight this week. I may be at my best, I many not be.’…Honestly, personally, I like that mentality because it means you’re always ready. You’re always hungry for the fight and you’ve always got fight in ya. But it does show that if the fights you’re not ready for sometimes you lose, and the fights you are ready for you win in impressive fashion. And like I said, your trajectory is [up and down].”
