Darren Till responds after fans express concern that he “doesn’t look well” in recent photo: “None of you have a clue”

By Harry Kettle - September 19, 2023

Darren Till has responded to concerned fans following a recent image that was released of him after a training session.

Darren Till, Uriah Hall, Israel Adesanya

Ever since being released from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Darren Till has been pretty quiet by his standards. He’s appeared on social media here and there, but for the most part, he’s been getting his head down and focusing on training. In terms of what’s next, the popular opinion is that a route into boxing is going to be in his future – or potentially even bare-knuckle.

In the last 24 hours or so, though, the focus has instead been on his physical wellbeing. After a picture was released of Till following a training session, some felt the need to comment on his appearance.

Now, the former UFC title challenger has issued a response of his own.

Till defends post-training picture

“It’s all good, it was just after a hard session in the gym this morning. This is me about an hour ago after food. Feel like I am not looking bad to be fair. I read all the comments for once aswell and none of you have a clue. I live a clean life. Injuries is what has been my burden.”

“It’s just an after training photo, I look that f***ed cos I worked my ass into the ground this morning. As I do every day. Ur gonna look f***ed if you train hard and dedicate hard and evolve hard. These people have no clue what so ever… it’s mental!”

“Oh and btw I know you wasn’t trying to be mean but I only looked that f***ed because the session I did this morning not many could of completed it, it was that hard. Especially every single person commenting and posting. Only for proper proper men that session was.”

What do you believe is next for Darren Till? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

