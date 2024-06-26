Robert Whittaker responds to Khamzat Chimaev’s “see you soon” message: “Where? You can’t get into any country”

Robert Whittaker is responding to Khamzat Chimaev’s ‘see you soon’ message.

It was to be Robert Whittaker (26-7 MMA) vs. the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) in a bout last weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia. However, ‘Borz’ unfortunately had to withdraw due to illness. Ikram Aliskerov stepped in to fill Chimaev’s place and Whittaker defeated him by KO in the first round last Saturday night (see that here).

Following Whittakers’ victory, Chimaev took to social media and called him out saying he’ll see him soon.

Robert Whittaker has since seemingly laughed off Khamzat Chimaev’s comment during an interview with ‘From The Stands’ responding:

“Well, I will say, ‘See you soon?’ It’s like, where? You can’t get into any country. Where are you going to see me, bro? When I’m in the area, right? Yeah. So that’s tricky to start with.”

At present Chimaev is not allowed to enter the U.S.A. due to his friendship with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov who is being sanctioned by the US for crimes against humanity.

Continuing ‘The Reaper’ shared:

“Mate, I’m a middleweight. I don’t pick my fights. If that’s a fight that UFC wants and are still are interested in making, and they want me to to headline another card out that way? That’s what I do. That’s why I do this. Right? Our paths are sure to cross. We’re both top 10 middleweights. That’s kind of the game.”

Concluding the 33-year-old Robert Whittaker said:

“But right now, I don’t have anyone in my crosshairs. Like I said, I don’t pick fights. I don’t look to pick fights. I just wait until they give me a name, and then I set my sights. And that’s kinda how the hunt begins.”

Whittaker has now won both his last two fights in the Octagon.

