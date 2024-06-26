Alibeg Rasulov has no plans to waste golden opportunity at ONE Fight Night 23

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 26, 2024

Alibeg Rasulov knew his ONE Championship debut would be a career-defining moment. But fate intervened to make it even more monumental.

Alibeg Rasulov

The Dagestan-born Turk vies for the ONE Interim Lightweight MMA World Title against Ok Rae Yoon. This takes place in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.

This opportunity comes as a result of lineal champion Christian Lee’s absence from action. And it presents Rasulov with a chance to seize glory in his first appearance under the promotion’s banner.

“I’m very excited about it and happy to [have] such an opportunity. I feel no pressure at all,” he said.

For Rasulov, this chance comes with added significance.

Having witnessed the success of many of his compatriots in the world’s largest martial arts organization, he understands the platform’s magnitude. The stage produces legends, defines careers, and realizes dreams.

For him, the path to glory begins with a single step, and that first step is against Ok for the interim crown.

“My goal in ONE Championship is to become a dominant champion. This win is very important for me,” he said.

Alibeg Rasulov eyes statement win at Ok Rae Yoon’s expense

Alibeg Rasulov views Ok Rae Yoon as a formidable opponent, yet sees this matchup as a perfect opportunity to make a resounding statement.

“He is a former champion, a good fighter, and he has beaten many high-level fighters,” Rasulov said. “I was dreaming about such an opponent, so I was very happy when I received his name. I believe it’s my time and I will pass him.”

ONE Championship

