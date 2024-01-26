Robert Whittaker explains why he’s picking “awkward” Dricus du Plessis to defeat Israel Adesanya

By Harry Kettle - January 26, 2024

UFC star Robert Whittaker has explained why he’s picking Dricus du Plessis to defeat Israel Adesanya in their rumored showdown.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis

Last weekend, Dricus du Plessis made a pretty emphatic statement when defeated Sean Strickland to become the new UFC middleweight champion. The win completed his meteoric rise to the top of the 185-pound division.

As part of that rise, he beat Robert Whittaker, finishing the former champ in sensational fashion. Now, he has another big name on his radar, with Israel Adesanya seemingly gearing up for another crack at the championship.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya responds to callout from UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis: “This arc in my story was written long ago”

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Whittaker explained why he believes du Plessis has what it takes to topple ‘Stylebender’.

Whittaker picks du Plessis

“I’m going to say DDP,” Whittaker said on The MMA Hour when asked to predict the fight. “Just because, like Sean with Dricus, the safe bet is Sean, but Dricus showed what he was willing to do and what he was willing to go through. Can he do that again against Izzy? Who knows? But he’s a tough guy. He’s awkward and he’s going to be pushing forward that entire time. It doesn’t matter if he’s getting hit, he showed that tenacity in that fight. So I’ll go DDP.”

“As someone who has fought Dricus, I understand how awkward he is to fight,” Whittaker said. “Everyone who saw the fight can say how awkward he looks. Dude, he was throwing overhands from the first bell to the last bell, and he was throwing combos off of them! [Laughs.] I’ve never seen someone combo a left overhand into a right overhand! The guy is awkward, switching stances the whole fight, pushing forward, tough as nails, taking shots the entire time to land shots. You’ve got to give it to him.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Robert Whittaker? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasmine Jasudavicius details hectic UFC 297 fight week over weight dispute

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024
Gillian Robertson
UFC

Gillian Robertson says UFC 297 fight was "picture-perfect", hopes a ranked opponent is next

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

Gillian Robertson knew she would have a ton of success on the ground against Polyana Viana at UFC 297.

Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje details the problems Max Holloway will pose at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

Justin Gaethje knows beating Max Holloway at UFC 300 will be easier said than done.

Brendan Schaub
UFC

Brendan Schaub offers promising update after daughter's emergency surgery: "Forever grateful"

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has released a promising update about the health of his daughter.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway unbothered by worried fan reactions to Justin Gaethje fight: "Always going to be naysayers"

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is ready to prove fans wrong against Justin Gaethje.

Kayla Harrison

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson weigh in on Kayla Harrison’s decision to sign with UFC: “I think she went where the easier fights are”

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024
Brock Lesnar, Mark Hunt
Dana White

Mark Hunt sends a warning to UFC CEO Dana White and former opponent Brock Lesnar: “Karma is going to sting your ass so hard this year”

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt is still unhappy with Dana White and Brock Lesnar.

Conor McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal
UFC

Watch | Conor McGregor headbutt’s Jake Gyllenhaal in official 'Road House' movie trailer (Video)

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor got physical with Jake Gyllenhaal during the filming of ‘Road House’.

Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

WATCH | Dricus Du Plessis gets incredible reception as he returns to South Africa with UFC title

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis got a hero’s welcome in South Africa after becoming the UFC middleweight champion at UFC 297.

Kayla Harrison
UFC

PFL CEO Peter Murray reacts after Kayla Harrison signs with the UFC

Susan Cox - January 25, 2024

PFL CEO Peter Murray is reacting to Kayla Harrison signing with the UFC.