WWE star Cody Rhodes reveals he wanted to do one fight in the UFC: “Give me the worst guy possible”
WWE star Cody Rhodes has revealed that he wanted to fight mixed martial arts a few years back.
In the present day, Cody Rhodes is known as one of the top stars in professional wrestling. Following his departure from WWE, he helped form AEW, now seen as one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. After a few years of helping to build them up, Cody made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.
Since then, he’s main-evented WrestleMania 39, he’s won the tag titles alongside Jey Uso, and he’s become one of the biggest names on the roster. This Saturday, he’ll compete in the 2024 men’s Royal Rumble match. Which, as many know, is a contest he won twelve months ago.
In a recent interview, however, ‘The American Nightmare’ revealed that a move into MMA was something he once considered. Back in high school, Cody was a two-time amateur wrestling state champion.
Rhodes reveals MMA desire
“What would be funny to me is if anyone could crossover from here. We have legitimately very tough guys like Bobby Lashley. I’m always very curious to see how one of us would do. I know in the past it’s not always worked out for everybody. But I am curious to see who is the first to take that jump,” he said.
Asked if he would consider it, Cody replied, “I actually told my wife, I told my wife I wanted to do one fight. I told her this two years ago, I think I was looking for some sort of massive financial windfall. I don’t know what it was. But I told her I wanted to do one fight and she absolutely let me know that would not be happening. Unless you convince her, it’s not going to happen. Maybe it’s for the best.”
When asked about a possible opponent, Cody said, “Give me the worst guy possible. Give me a freebie upfront, for sure.”
Quotes via Fightful
Would you have wanted to see this? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:WWE News