Robert Whittaker discusses his newly announced matchup with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290: “I do believe that I am just better”

Robert Whittaker is discussing his newly announced matchup with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

UFC 290 will take place on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena facility in Paradise, Nevada.

Whittaker (24-6 MMA) will meet Du Plessis (19-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

‘The Reaper’ has won 4 of his last 5 fights in the Octagon. The latest being a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori in September of 2022.

‘Stillknocks‘ has defeated his last 7 opponents in the cage. The 29-year-old most recently defeated Derek Brunson (23-9 MMA) via TKO in March of this year.

In speaking on his ‘MMArcade Podcast’, Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight:

“I’m not underestimating Dricus at all. You don’t get to where he is in the division without being damn good at what you do. I understand he’s tough. I understand he’s got cardio and he’s got the complete skill set. But I do believe that I am just better. I believe I have everything he does and more, and more to give, and I’m better at it. That’s just the truth. That’s just facts.”

Continuing the 32-year-old said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I never underestimate my opponents, and I know not to underestimate Dricus. He’s the sort of guy that if you underestimate him, which a lot of people have, he dismantles you. He beats you up, takes you into the phone booth. He makes it a really yucky fight, and I’m not going to do that.”

Concluding Whittaker says he’s ready:

“I’m training for war – absolute 15 minutes of carnage, and that’s how I always do my fights because he’s a tough guy. But let me say: I’m very good at fighting tough guys, and I’m good at dismantling them. I look forward to finally getting back in there, International Fight Week, and being across from him and doing my job.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis this coming July? Do you believe Whittaker is the better fighter?

