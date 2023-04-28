Luke Rockhold reacts to Mike Perry’s platinum world champion belt ahead of BKFC 41 showdown

Luke Rockhold is reacting to Mike Perry’s custom platinum world champion belt ahead of BKFC 41.

BKFC 41 takes place tomorrow night, Saturday April 29th at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

The main event will feature Mike Perry (14-8 MMA) and Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout.

The former UFC fighters have been trading verbal blows in the lead-up to their Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fight.

It will be the 38-year-old, Rockhold’s, debut in the BKFC ring. Perry, 31, will be looking to maintain his perfect record with this his third match in the ring since signing with BKFC.

At the BKFC pre-fight press conference, the two exchanged words, and the video was posted to ‘Twitter‘ by ‘FITE TV’ with the headline:

“This is going to be fun, nasty, and dirty, and Mike Perry is still taking the belt home. # BKFC41”

Luke Rockhold was asked if he would accept Perry’s custom belt if he got his hand raised on Saturday evening, to which he responded:

“He can keep his little f**king belt. I prefer belts that are f**king real, not made by your own f**king person. That’s not how you get shit in life. You take it.”

Perry, holding the platinum belt, responded with:

“It was bought just like all them other belts that were made by them. What do you think – they made the f**king belt. I bought the f**king belt. They get the belt made.”

Continuing ‘Platinum’ doubled down with:

“And I’m taking the belt home anyways – you ain’t taking the belt. It’s my shit.”

There you have it, Perry intends to make his record 3-0 with BKFC, while Rockhold attempts to come out the victor in his debut.

Will you be watching tomorrow night? Who is your pick to take home the win – Rockhold or Perry?