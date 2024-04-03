Robert Whittaker breaks down potential Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Robert Whittaker thinks Israel Adesanya has a good chance to piece up Dricus Du Plessis for five rounds.

Du Plessis recently hinted on his social media that he will be fighting Adesanya in Perth at UFC 305 in August. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that has been in the works for well over a year.

Given that Whittaker has fought both of them, he has a good sense of how the fight will go, as he thinks there is a chance Adesanya will pick apart the champ. However, Whittaker says if Du Plessis is going to win, it will be because he makes the fight awkward and not technical.

“Adesanya fighting for a title again hurts me. But, I understand. Dricus asked for it. He’s the champ, gets what he wants. Adesanya is a draw. Mate, it seems like the fight that was going to happen, in my opinion. It’s an interesting fight. I can see Adesanya just piecing him up for five rounds. But in saying that, Dricus is tough as nails, and he’s awkward,” Whittaker said on his MMArcade Podcast.

“I can also see Dricus just getting in there and making it awkward, and, you know, like, I don’t know, taking him out of his rhythm. We saw when Adesanya fought Strickland, Strickland pushing that pace and moving into his space changed the rhythm of the fight. Adesanya didn’t adapt to that very well. I think if Dricus does the same, he might have the same sort of success,” Whittaker continued.

Currently, the fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya has not been officially made. But, all signs point to the scrap happening and will likely happen in August in Perth, Australia.

As for Robert Whittaker, he’s set for a title eliminator bout as he takes on Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22.