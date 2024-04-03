Robert Whittaker breaks down potential Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

By Cole Shelton - April 3, 2024

Robert Whittaker thinks Israel Adesanya has a good chance to piece up Dricus Du Plessis for five rounds.

Robert Whittaker

Du Plessis recently hinted on his social media that he will be fighting Adesanya in Perth at UFC 305 in August. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that has been in the works for well over a year.

Given that Whittaker has fought both of them, he has a good sense of how the fight will go, as he thinks there is a chance Adesanya will pick apart the champ. However, Whittaker says if Du Plessis is going to win, it will be because he makes the fight awkward and not technical.

“Adesanya fighting for a title again hurts me. But, I understand. Dricus asked for it. He’s the champ, gets what he wants. Adesanya is a draw. Mate, it seems like the fight that was going to happen, in my opinion. It’s an interesting fight. I can see Adesanya just piecing him up for five rounds. But in saying that, Dricus is tough as nails, and he’s awkward,” Whittaker said on his MMArcade Podcast.

“I can also see Dricus just getting in there and making it awkward, and, you know, like, I don’t know, taking him out of his rhythm. We saw when Adesanya fought Strickland, Strickland pushing that pace and moving into his space changed the rhythm of the fight. Adesanya didn’t adapt to that very well. I think if Dricus does the same, he might have the same sort of success,” Whittaker continued.

Currently, the fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya has not been officially made. But, all signs point to the scrap happening and will likely happen in August in Perth, Australia.

As for Robert Whittaker, he’s set for a title eliminator bout as he takes on Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Maycee Barber, Erin Blanchfield

Maycee Barber explodes on Erin Blanchfield after UFC Atlantic City: "Her striking is terrible, she's not an exciting fighter!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 3, 2024
Dominick Reyes
UFC

Dominick Reyes confirms plans for UFC return after scary blood clot situation: "Clean bill of health"

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes is ready to return to fighting.

Manon Fiorot
UFC

Manon Fiorot confirms plans to sit out for a title shot after UFC Atlantic City victory: "I'm the number one contender"

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2024

The next time that Manon Fiorot appears in the octagon, it will be a fight for UFC gold.

Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev
Max Holloway

Max Holloway not ruling out fight against Islam Makhachev with UFC 300 win: "That would be a fun one"

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2024

If Max Holloway can get through Justin Gaethje, he’s not opposed to a fight with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman reveals he would've retired had Bruno Silva beat him at UFC Atlantic City: "I was gonna put my gloves down"

Cole Shelton - April 3, 2024

Chris Weidman says he would have retired from MMA had he lost to Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City.

Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley believes Ariel Helwani and other media members attempt to hurt the careers of fighters: “I shouldn't have even took the interview”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2024
UFC

Ronda Rousey explains how hostile UFC fans turned her appreciation into resentment: “I’m the greatest fighter that has ever lived”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2024

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey has spoken out against the criticism she’s received from mixed martial arts fans over the years.

Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva
Chris Weidman

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Chris Weidman’s controversial victory over Bruno Silva: “It felt like a soccer player when they get fouled”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Chris Weidman’s controversial win over Bruno Silva.

Michael Bisping, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Next fight
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev could be in for a “disastrous night” at UFC Saudi Arabia if he can’t finish Robert Whittaker early

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev could be in for a bad night when he takes on Robert Whittaker.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway ready to prove the "naysayers" wrong at UFC 300 against Justin Gaethje: "One for the history books"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

Max Holloway is eager to silence a lot of doubters against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.