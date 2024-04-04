Chris Curtis gives hilarious reason for accepting short-notice UFC Vegas 90 headliner: “I’d rather fight than f***”

Chris Curtis faces Brendan Allen in UFC Vegas 90 rematch

During his UFC Vegas 90 media day, Curtis was asked why taking this risky fight was a risk worth taking.

“I deeply enjoy money. I would do awful, awful things for money,” Curtis said. “When you offer to pay me, I love to fight…I’d rather fight than f***, honestly…I love my kids, both of my boys, but when I don’t have a fight, I feel empty inside, and it’s something that no other human being can fill.”

Curtis has plenty to feel good about when it comes to his fighting career. He’s coming off an impressive win against Marc-André Barriault after a no-contest against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289.

Allen is looking to get revenge against Curtis after six consecutive victories, including a stunning submission of Paul Craig last November. A win over Curtis could move him closer to the middleweight title mix.

Curtis’ success in the UFC has been a shock to many. After an up-and-down tenure in the PFL, Curtis made his UFC debut on short notice at UFC 268, knocking out Phil Hawes before wins over Allen and Joaquin Buckley.

Curtis is a proud family man, but not even his love for his family can compare to his deep appreciation for combat sports. He’ll look to continue his rise in the middleweight division beginning with this rematch with Allen.