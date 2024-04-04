Chris Curtis gives hilarious reason for accepting short-notice UFC Vegas 90 headliner: “I’d rather fight than f***”
Fighting takes a special place in Chris Curtis’ pyramid of life priorities ahead of his UFC Vegas 90 main event bout.
This Saturday, Curtis will face middleweight contender Brendan Allen in the UFC Vegas 90 headliner. He returns to fill for the injured Marvin Vettori, originally slated to face Allen at the UFC Apex.
Curtis and Allen fought before in their promotional tenures in Dec. 2021. After a back-and-forth first round, Curtis pulled off the upset by knocking out Allen and handing the middleweight his second UFC loss.
Curtis, like his star teammate Sean Strickland, isn’t afraid to speak his mind on a variety of issues. But when it comes to fighting, there aren’t many things that give Curtis a similar thrill, not even intimacy.
Chris Curtis faces Brendan Allen in UFC Vegas 90 rematch
During his UFC Vegas 90 media day, Curtis was asked why taking this risky fight was a risk worth taking.
“I deeply enjoy money. I would do awful, awful things for money,” Curtis said. “When you offer to pay me, I love to fight…I’d rather fight than f***, honestly…I love my kids, both of my boys, but when I don’t have a fight, I feel empty inside, and it’s something that no other human being can fill.”
Curtis has plenty to feel good about when it comes to his fighting career. He’s coming off an impressive win against Marc-André Barriault after a no-contest against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289.
Allen is looking to get revenge against Curtis after six consecutive victories, including a stunning submission of Paul Craig last November. A win over Curtis could move him closer to the middleweight title mix.
Curtis’ success in the UFC has been a shock to many. After an up-and-down tenure in the PFL, Curtis made his UFC debut on short notice at UFC 268, knocking out Phil Hawes before wins over Allen and Joaquin Buckley.
Curtis is a proud family man, but not even his love for his family can compare to his deep appreciation for combat sports. He’ll look to continue his rise in the middleweight division beginning with this rematch with Allen.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chris Curtis UFC