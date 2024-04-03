Maycee Barber explodes on Erin Blanchfield after UFC Atlantic City: “Her striking is terrible, she’s not an exciting fighter!”

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber feels she was proven correct in her assessment of Erin Blanchfield’s skillset after watching UFC Atlantic City.

Blanchfield suffered her first UFC loss to Manon Fiorot at UFC Atlantic City last Saturday. She lost the fight by unanimous decision, struggling to get the fight to the ground throughout the matchup and seeming hesitant on her feet.

Blanchfield and Barber are two of the top flyweight prospects in the UFC and are likely to face off at least once in their careers. They’ve had some recent bad blood leading up to UFC Atlantic City.

Barber has repeatedly expressed her position that Blanchfield is a flawed fighter, and she feels the fight with Fiorot exposed a lot of holes in her game.