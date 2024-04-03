Maycee Barber explodes on Erin Blanchfield after UFC Atlantic City: “Her striking is terrible, she’s not an exciting fighter!”
UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber feels she was proven correct in her assessment of Erin Blanchfield’s skillset after watching UFC Atlantic City.
Blanchfield suffered her first UFC loss to Manon Fiorot at UFC Atlantic City last Saturday. She lost the fight by unanimous decision, struggling to get the fight to the ground throughout the matchup and seeming hesitant on her feet.
Blanchfield and Barber are two of the top flyweight prospects in the UFC and are likely to face off at least once in their careers. They’ve had some recent bad blood leading up to UFC Atlantic City.
Barber has repeatedly expressed her position that Blanchfield is a flawed fighter, and she feels the fight with Fiorot exposed a lot of holes in her game.
Maycee Barber gets the last laugh in recent Erin Blanchfield feud
During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Barber reacted to Blanchfield’s first UFC loss.
“I wasn’t surprised by the result, I knew that was gonna happen, because I’ve been saying this for a long time,” Barber said. “Erin Blanchfield doesn’t have any kind of striking. Her striking is not good at all. Erin Blanchfield has had a lot of success because she has good ground game, but she hasn’t fought anyone…her performances haven’t been all that impressive to me…
“Her striking’s terrible and she’s not an exciting fighter!”
Barber could be knocking on the door of a potential flyweight title shot. She’s won six fights in a row and could potentially be in a No. 1 contender fight for her next Octagon appearance.
Blanchfield will look to get back on track after her first setback in the UFC. She had been dominant throughout her promotional tenure leading up to UFC Atlantic City, with finishes of Jéssica Andrade and Molly McCann.
Tensions are ramping up between Barber and Blanchfield, and they could be on a collision course in their UFC tenures. After her first UFC loss, Blanchfield will look to continue to develop and potentially face Barber down the line.
