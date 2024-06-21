Anatoly Malykhin to defend heavyweight MMA crown against “Reug Reug” at ONE 169: Atlanta

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 20, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin will defend his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in his next outing.

Anatoly Malykhin

This five-round duel will headline ONE 169: Atlanta. The U.S. primetime event emanates live from the State Farm Arena on November 8.

“Sladkiy” has firmly cemented his place among the elite in the all-encompassing sport. He boasts a perfect 13-0 professional record with a 100 percent finishing rate.

His first taste of 26 pounds of gold happened in February 2022. There, he knocked out Kirill Grishenko to capture the interim heavyweight MMA belt.

Later that year, the Russian powerhouse achieved two-division glory by knocking out Reinier de Ridder to seize the ONE Light Heavyweight MMA World Title.

His dominance continued in June 2023 when he obliterated then-lineal titleholder Arjan Bhullar to become the undisputed ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion.

Malykhin’s relentless pursuit of greatness saw him capture the ONE Middleweight MMA World Title this past March. There, he finished De Ridder once again, going down in history as the first athlete to rule three different weight classes simultaneously. 

“Reug Reug” looks to make history against Anatoly Malykhin

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has earned his shot at the heavyweight MMA throne with an impressive run.

The Senegalese sensation has racked up three consecutive victories, showcasing his explosive power and top-tier wrestling skills.

His recent triumphs against Batradz Gazzaev, Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, and Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida have propelled him into the title picture.

Now, he’s on the cusp of becoming the first African-born mixed martial artist to win a World Title in ONE Championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

