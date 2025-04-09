Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II set for ONE Fight Night 31 headliner

Following an outcome that had fans torn on both sides, ONE Fight Night 31 has a hot main event that aims to settle the discussion.

On Friday, May 2, former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama locks horns with #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in flyweight Muay Thai action. This happens inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

The duo last met at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February. That night, they slugged it out across a narrow three round affair. Eventually, Kongthoranee had his arm raised via split-decision.

That saw the young three-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion take his winning streak to three in a row. However, not everyone scored it in his favor.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was involved in those discussions. While the battle was close, he felt the veteran prowess of Nong-O had done enough to eek out the victory in his flyweight Muay Thai debut.

Given that, Sityodtong deemed that the right and honorable move to make was to pit the two together in an immediate rematch. And if their three-round slugfest was anything to go off, their sequel has all the makings to be an instant classic.