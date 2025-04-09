Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II set for ONE Fight Night 31 headliner
Following an outcome that had fans torn on both sides, ONE Fight Night 31 has a hot main event that aims to settle the discussion.
On Friday, May 2, former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama locks horns with #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in flyweight Muay Thai action. This happens inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
The duo last met at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February. That night, they slugged it out across a narrow three round affair. Eventually, Kongthoranee had his arm raised via split-decision.
That saw the young three-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion take his winning streak to three in a row. However, not everyone scored it in his favor.
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was involved in those discussions. While the battle was close, he felt the veteran prowess of Nong-O had done enough to eek out the victory in his flyweight Muay Thai debut.
Given that, Sityodtong deemed that the right and honorable move to make was to pit the two together in an immediate rematch. And if their three-round slugfest was anything to go off, their sequel has all the makings to be an instant classic.
What’s at stake in Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II?
When former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama locks up with #3-ranked flyweight contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, there’s a whole lot at stake.
For Nong-O, he’s dreaming of becoming a two-weight ONE World Champion. So should he be able to surpass Kongthoranee in May, he could leapfrog himself into the flyweight Muay Thai rankings, taking his compatriot’s seat along with him.
Meanwhile for Kongthoranee, ONE Fight Night 31 is an opportunity for him to assert his positioning and prove that his victory over the bantamweight Muay Thai phenom was no fluke.
He has consistently gotten better and better with every bout, having learned the from two setbacks he suffered against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Petsukumvit Boi Bangna.
So with the flyweight Muay Thai division’s throne currently vacant, Kongthoranee knows it’s there for the taking as he’s look to insert himself into the picture.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Kongthoranee Sor Sommai Nong-O Hama ONE Championship