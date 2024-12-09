Kamaru Usman reacts to Belal Muhammad being stopped by security at UFC 310: ‘Joe Rogan had to vouch for you’
Kamaru Usman shared a laugh at the expense of Belal Muhammad following the UFC 310 co-main event.
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry took the co-headlining spot. Initially, Muhammad was going to defend his gold against Rakhmonov, but a bone infection put a halt to that plan. Rakhmonov ended up scoring a close but unanimous decision win over Garry, cementing himself as the number one contender.
After the fight, Rakhmonov called for Muhammad to enter the Octagon and have a face off with him, but the security team almost didn’t allow the 170-pound champion to enter.
Kamaru Usman Piles on UFC 310 Security Snafu Involving Belal Muhammad
During the latest episode of the “Pound 4 Pound” Podcast, Kamaru Usman threw shade at Belal Muhammad over the security team not knowing he was a UFC champion.
“What are we doing when even the security working the UFC event don’t know you a UFC champion? Oh my god.”
Usman admitted that he had a good laugh after hearing UFC color commentator Joe Rogan confirm that the security guards didn’t know who Muhammad was.
“I remember when I saw it too, I was like, ‘Yo, Joe Rogan had to vouch for you to get you to come through security.’ Did you hear what Joe Rogan said? ‘Oh, he’s the champ, let him in,’ and that’s what I found really, really funny.”
Usman and Muhammad have some beef stemming from an unreleased interview with the two. Muhammad claims things went off the rails after he roasted “The Nigerian Nightmare” to the point where things got physical. Usman has said he’ll only release footage of the interview if content on his podcast gets low and if Belal defeats Shavkat Rakhmonov.
