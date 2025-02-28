Former Bellator star Danny Sabatello signs with Rizin FF

By Harry Kettle - February 28, 2025

Former Bellator sensation Danny Sabatello has officially signed with Rizin FF for the next chapter of his mixed martial arts career.

Danny Sabatello

Throughout the course of the last few years, Danny Sabatello has been quite a divisive figure. He’s built a persona for himself that is loud and brash, but unfortunately, it hasn’t always translated to success inside the cage. In fact, across his last five fights dating back to late 2022, he’s only won once – with three losses and a draw involved too.

RELATED: Danny Sabatello plans to “dominate, motherf****r” Raufeon Stots at Bellator 301: “We know he has a brittle chin”

At the age of 31, Sabatello is at a crossroads moment in his career. He knows that he has work to do in order to prove that he’s an elite fighter, but it was always unlikely that if he did leave PFL/Bellator, he’d head to UFC. As it turns out, that was unlikely for a reason.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, as confirmed by Sabatello’s manager, he will be making his way over to Rizin FF.

Do you think #RIZIN is
ready for this gangster?#DannySabatello #AmericanTopTeam pic.twitter.com/T6jpG7waYK

— American Top Team (@AmericanTopTeam) February 28, 2025

Sabatello set for new venture

It is believed that he has signed a multi-fight deal with his new promotion. However, the date and opponent for his debut have yet to be confirmed. For Sabatello, he needs to go out there and show why people took such an interest in him in the first place. Hopefully, at the absolute minimum, we can see a glimpse of what first brought him into the limelight.

Do you believe heading to Rizin is a positive step in the right direction for Danny Sabatello? What is your favorite moment from his career in the sport thus far? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

