Former Bellator star Danny Sabatello signs with Rizin FF

Former Bellator sensation Danny Sabatello has officially signed with Rizin FF for the next chapter of his mixed martial arts career.

Throughout the course of the last few years, Danny Sabatello has been quite a divisive figure. He’s built a persona for himself that is loud and brash, but unfortunately, it hasn’t always translated to success inside the cage. In fact, across his last five fights dating back to late 2022, he’s only won once – with three losses and a draw involved too.

At the age of 31, Sabatello is at a crossroads moment in his career. He knows that he has work to do in order to prove that he’s an elite fighter, but it was always unlikely that if he did leave PFL/Bellator, he’d head to UFC. As it turns out, that was unlikely for a reason.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, as confirmed by Sabatello’s manager, he will be making his way over to Rizin FF.