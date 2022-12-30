Tatiana Suarez aiming for UFC return in February to end four-year hiatus away from the octagon

UFC women’s flyweight contender Tatiana Suarez is ready to return to the octagon.

The undefeated wrestler has been out of action since a clash with Nina Nunes in June 2019. The bout was the biggest test of Suarez’s career thus far, and she passed with flying colors. She wound up earning a unanimous decision victory after three-hard fought rounds.

Despite high hopes for the 32-year-old, it’s been a rough few years. Suarez has struggled with several injuries since 2019, most of them being neck-related. Due to that, the undefeated contender has been forced out of action for nearly four years.

The former Ultimate Fighter winner was slated to return last September against Roxanne Modafferi. Sadly, Suarez was once again forced out of action due to more neck issues. Since that time, the women’s flyweight contender has spoken little of a return.

However, on Instagram, Tatiana Suarez revealed that she’s aiming for a return in February. As of now, it’s not known who, or what class she would return to. While she’s fought most of her career at strawweight, Suarez was set to make her 125-pound promotional debut last September.

Regardless, the undefeated wrestler feels confident in both weight classes, meaning that anything is seemingly on the table for her next fight.