Anatoly Malykhin unimpressed by “Reug Reug’s” performance against “Buchecha”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 10, 2023
Two-division MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin wasn’t particularly enthused with “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane’s most recent outing.

Anatoly Malykhin

At ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video this past Friday, the Senegalese wrestler earned one of the biggest upsets of 2023 when he stunningly eked out a victory against previously unbeaten heavyweight star Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida.

The win was celebrated as a monumental achievement for “Reug Reug.”

However, Malykhin – the undefeated ONE Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight MMA World Champion – was not impressed by his performance.

“He’s slow. He’s not a bad wrestler, but his level of functional training is poor. He didn’t surprise me at all. He fought at his level,” the Russian said.

Although Malykhin had a different take on it, the feat was no walk in the park for “Reug Reug.” He had to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to deal the 17-time BJJ World Champion his first-ever loss in MMA competition.

“Reug Reug” went on the attack early in the first round, pummeling Almeida with heavy shots. The Senegalese behemoth picked up where he left off in the succeeding rounds, where he continued to bombard his opponent with a torrent of clubbing hooks and uppercuts.

While “Buchecha” desperately tried to take matters to the canvas and hunt for submissions, Kane stood his ground and swapped solid blows with the Brazilian grappling legend until the final bell.

In the end, “Reug Reug” was awarded the close unanimous decision to push his overall record to 6-1. He was also given a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his gallant stand.

Anatoly Malykhin willing to defend heavyweight belt against “Reug Reug”

Anatoly Malykhin knows that “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane wants the next ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title shot. In fact, the Senegal native has made that abundantly clear.

But the undefeated Russian has never backed down from a fight, and he doesn’t plan to start now.

“Yes, when it’s his turn, I’m ready to accept his challenge,” Malykhin said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

