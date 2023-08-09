“Reug Reug” knew he’d beat “Buchecha,” wants world title fight with Anatoly Malykhin

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane made a definitive statement at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

The Senegalese wrestler shocked the world in his heavyweight clash this past Friday, as he earned a unanimous decision victory over 17-time BJJ World Champion Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and gave the Brazilian his first loss in MMA.

Kane’s adversary had recorded four straight finishes in as many fights in ONE Championship, all in less than three minutes of the opening round. Because of that, many considered Almeida to be next in line for a shot at Anatoly Malykin’s prestigious ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title.

But “Reug Reug” wasn’t willing to let Almeida use him as a stepping stone. And by prevailing, he shook up the division.

“It was a very hard fight. The thing is that everyone was saying ‘Buchecha’ was going to win the fight, but I believed in my training,” Kane said.

“Me and my trainers trained really hard, and we were confident that we were going to beat him. At the end of the day, what you have to understand is that MMA is not jiu-jitsu.”