Nassourdine Imavov confident that Jared Cannonier won’t be able to find his chin at UFC Louisville: “I’m not Marvin Vettori”

By Harry Kettle - June 6, 2024

UFC contender Nassourdine Imavov plans on avoiding the big shots of Jared Cannonier at UFC Louisville.

Nassourdine Imavov

This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Louisville, Kentucky. In the main event of the evening, Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov will go head to head in a fascinating middleweight contest. The expectation, in the eyes of many, is that the winner will take a big step towards earning themselves a title opportunity in the future.

Of course, there’s no guarantee in that, especially if it goes the distance. For Cannonier, he’ll be hoping that he can use his power and precision to overcome Imavov’s technical ability.

RELATED: Jared Cannonier plans to “re-open some eyes” with his performance against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Louisville

For Nassourdine, though, he doesn’t expect to be in the line of fire for long enough to matter.

Imavov’s view

“Regarding the question if I’m going to be able to take punches, I’m going to be able to take punches if I need to, but the real question is: Is he going to be able to hit me?” Imavov told MMA Junkie. “I’m not Marvin Vettori. I’m a completely different style. Marvin is slow, like a punching bag, not moving fast. He’s not even young. His style of fighting is very different to mine.”

“It moves me very close to the belt and the best in the world, so I’m highly motivated by this fight,” Imavov said.

“Of course, I’m planing to stay active,” Imavov said. “Waiting is not necessarily a good option. Sometimes you wait and nothing happens. I want to stay active and keep fighting, especially I would like to be on the UFC Paris fight card.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who do you favor to win this contest and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Jared Cannonier Nassourdine Imavov UFC

