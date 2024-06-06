Nassourdine Imavov confident that Jared Cannonier won’t be able to find his chin at UFC Louisville: “I’m not Marvin Vettori”

UFC contender Nassourdine Imavov plans on avoiding the big shots of Jared Cannonier at UFC Louisville.

This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Louisville, Kentucky. In the main event of the evening, Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov will go head to head in a fascinating middleweight contest. The expectation, in the eyes of many, is that the winner will take a big step towards earning themselves a title opportunity in the future.

Of course, there’s no guarantee in that, especially if it goes the distance. For Cannonier, he’ll be hoping that he can use his power and precision to overcome Imavov’s technical ability.

For Nassourdine, though, he doesn’t expect to be in the line of fire for long enough to matter.