Raul Rosas Jr. thinks he can be massive star for the UFC following TKO over Terrence Mitchell: “I’m different”

By Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2023

Raul Rosas Jr. believes he has the potential to be a big star under the UFC banner.

Raul Rosas Jr.

Going into Noche UFC, many wondered how Rosas would perform after suffering the first loss of his pro MMA career against Christian Rodriguez back in April. “El Niño Problema” answered by turning in a stellar showing against Terrence Mitchell in Las Vegas. It only took Rosas 54 seconds to put Mitchell away via TKO.

Raul Rosas Jr. Plans To Be Major Star In UFC

During the Noche UFC post-fight press conference, Raul Rosas Jr. made it clear that he his high hopes for his future in MMA (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’m different,” Rosas said. “I have the potential to be a superstar and break all these records. I’m just being myself, and I’m blessed that I am the way I am. I know I have potential to become one of the biggest superstars of the company.”

Rosas also discussed how sharp he looked against Mitchell in just his ninth pro MMA fight.

“My grappling and my timing was on point,” Rosas said. “If it touched the ground, I knew I was going to find the submission. We put in a lot of work. I’ve been working lots of grappling. I was just blessed to show everything. I’ve evolved from the last fight. (I) showed my improvements and I was able to do it tonight.”

At the age of 18, Rosas believes he can become the youngest champion in UFC history. That record currently belongs to Jon Jones, who was 23 years old when he won his first UFC title back in 2011. Time is on Rosas’ side, but whether or not he can develop into an elite fighter and win UFC gold remains to be seen. For now, Mexican MMA fans can rest easy knowing that the young prospect rebounded in a big spot.

