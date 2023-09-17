Noche UFC Results: Raul Rosas Jr. KO’s Terrence Mitchell (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Noche UFC results, including the bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Terrence Mitchell.

Rosas Jr. (7-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss to Christian Rodriguez by unanimous decision at UFC 287. Prior to that setback, ‘El Nino Problema‘ had gone a perfect 7-0 to start his pro MMA career, which included a first-round submission win over Jay Perrin in his Octagon debut.

Meanwhile, Terrence Mitchell (14-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a first-round TKO loss to Cameron Saaiman at July’s UFC 290 event. Prior to that setback, ‘Terr-Bear’ had strung together eleven straight wins, all of which were stoppages.

The action keeps on coming 🔥 Raul Rosas Jr. vs Terrence Mitchell is next up at #NocheUFC! [ Watch it LIVE on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/DD2DBpOgYQ — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Round one of this bantamweight matchup begins and Raul Rosas Jr. comes forward quickly. He evades a punch from Mitchell and lands a perfectly timed straight right that sends Terrence crashing to the canvas. ‘El Nino Problema’ jumps all over him with ground and pound and this one is all over! WOW!

RAUL ROSAS JR GETS IT DONE IN ONE 😳 The rising star bounces back in the BIGGEST way at #NocheUFC! pic.twitter.com/v3Qftf3KIW — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Official Noche UFC Results: Raul Rosas Jr. def. Terrence Mitchell via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Rosas Jr. fight next following his knockout victory over Mitchell this evening in Las Vegas?