Edgar Chairez plans to appeal no decision ruling in Noche UFC bout with Daniel Lacerda

By Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2023

Edgar Chairez isn’t happy about his Noche UFC submission win being overturned upon replay, and he’s appealing the No Contest.

Edgar Chairez Daniel Lacerda Noche UFC

Chairez took on Daniel Lacerda in a preliminary bout on the card. The two collided inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the opening frame, Chairez locked up a standing guillotine choke, and referee Chris Tognoni thought Lacerda went out and stopped the fight. Lacerda immediately protested the stoppage. Replays were in use during Noche UFC, and upon further review, the bout result was changed to a No Contest.

RELATED: NOCHE UFC – ‘GRASSO VS. SHEVCHENKO 2’ RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Edgar Chairez Plans To Appeal No Contest

MMAFighting.com received confirmation from Edgar Chairez’s manager, Jason House, that “Puro Chicali” will indeed appeal the No Contest ruling. As it stands now, this is a tough break for Chairez. He initially thought he achieved his first UFC victory, but it was not meant to be, for now at least.

Of course, Lacerda is hoping that the No Contest stands. If it’s overturned, he’ll have suffered his fifth loss in a row. That would potentially oust him from the UFC roster, as the promotion typically draws the line at some point on fighters who are on losing streaks. Lacerda hasn’t earned a win since July 2021, and he is currently 0-4, 1 NC under the UFC banner.

The finish to Chairez vs. Lacerda gave fans flashbacks of the UFC 235 matchup between Ben Askren and Robbie Lawler. Askren won the fight via technical submission from a bulldog choke. Referee Herb Dean thought Askren had choked Lawler out, but “Ruthless” immediately hopped up and told Dean he was never out. Lawler did not have the benefit of a replay system.

Many fighters have weighed in on referee Tognoni. Tim Elliot had perhaps the most vocal opinion, calling him the “worst ref in the game” in a Twitter post. Cody Durden was far more forgiving of Tognoni, saying he could see why the ref thought Daniel Lacerda may have gone limp.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Noche UFC

Related

Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko reacts following split draw in Alexa Grasso rematch at Noche UFC: “I felt it’s a little bit unfair”

Chris Taylor - September 17, 2023
Daniel Zellhuber, Christos Giagos, Noche UFC, Bonus, UFC
Noche UFC

Noche UFC Bonus Report: Daniel Zellhuber one of five fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

The Octagon returned to Las Vegas for tonight’s Noche UFC event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2.

Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko, UFC, Noche UFC
Noche UFC

Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso 2 ends in a split draw at Noche UFC

Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

Tonight’s Noche UFC event was headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC, Results, Noche UFC
Noche UFC

Noche UFC Results: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso 2 ends in a split draw (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Noche UFC results, including the main event rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Jack Della Maddalena, Kevin Holland, UFC, Noche UFC
Kevin Holland

Pros react after Jack Della Maddalena defeats Kevin Holland at Noche UFC

Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

Tonight’s Noche UFC event was co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Kevin Holland taking on Jack Della Maddalena.

Jack Della Maddalena, Kevin Holland, UFC, Noche UFC, Results

Noche UFC Results: Jack Della Maddalena defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023
Raul Rosas Jr.
Raul Rosas Jr.

Pros react after Raul Rosas Jr. KO's Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC

Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

Tonight’s Noche UFC main card included a men’s bantamweight bout featuring Raul Rosas Jr. taking on Terrence Mitchell.

Raul Rosas Jr., UFC, UFC Noche, Results
Raul Rosas Jr.

Noche UFC Results: Raul Rosas Jr. KO's Terrence Mitchell (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Noche UFC results, including the bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Terrence Mitchell.

Tracy Cortez, UFC, Results, Noche UFC
Noche UFC

Noche UFC Results: Tracy Cortez defeats Jasmine Jasudavicius (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Noche UFC results, including the women’s flyweight bout between Jasmine Jasudavicius and Tracy Cortez.

Noche UFC, Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko, Results, Highlights, UFC
Kevin Holland

Noche UFC: ‘Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas for tonight’s Noche UFC event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2.