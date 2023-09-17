Edgar Chairez plans to appeal no decision ruling in Noche UFC bout with Daniel Lacerda
Edgar Chairez isn’t happy about his Noche UFC submission win being overturned upon replay, and he’s appealing the No Contest.
Chairez took on Daniel Lacerda in a preliminary bout on the card. The two collided inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the opening frame, Chairez locked up a standing guillotine choke, and referee Chris Tognoni thought Lacerda went out and stopped the fight. Lacerda immediately protested the stoppage. Replays were in use during Noche UFC, and upon further review, the bout result was changed to a No Contest.
Edgar Chairez Plans To Appeal No Contest
MMAFighting.com received confirmation from Edgar Chairez’s manager, Jason House, that “Puro Chicali” will indeed appeal the No Contest ruling. As it stands now, this is a tough break for Chairez. He initially thought he achieved his first UFC victory, but it was not meant to be, for now at least.
Of course, Lacerda is hoping that the No Contest stands. If it’s overturned, he’ll have suffered his fifth loss in a row. That would potentially oust him from the UFC roster, as the promotion typically draws the line at some point on fighters who are on losing streaks. Lacerda hasn’t earned a win since July 2021, and he is currently 0-4, 1 NC under the UFC banner.
The finish to Chairez vs. Lacerda gave fans flashbacks of the UFC 235 matchup between Ben Askren and Robbie Lawler. Askren won the fight via technical submission from a bulldog choke. Referee Herb Dean thought Askren had choked Lawler out, but “Ruthless” immediately hopped up and told Dean he was never out. Lawler did not have the benefit of a replay system.
Many fighters have weighed in on referee Tognoni. Tim Elliot had perhaps the most vocal opinion, calling him the “worst ref in the game” in a Twitter post. Cody Durden was far more forgiving of Tognoni, saying he could see why the ref thought Daniel Lacerda may have gone limp.
