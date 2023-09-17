Pros react after Raul Rosas Jr. KO’s Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC

Tonight’s Noche UFC main card included a men’s bantamweight bout featuring Raul Rosas Jr. taking on Terrence Mitchell.

Rosas Jr. (8-1 MMA) entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss to Christian Rodriguez by unanimous decision at UFC 287. Prior to that setback, ‘El Nino Problema‘ had gone a perfect 7-0 to start his pro MMA career, which included a first-round submission win over Jay Perrin in his Octagon debut.

Meanwhile, Terrence Mitchell (14-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a first-round TKO loss to Cameron Saaiman at July’s UFC 290 event. Prior to that setback, ‘Terr-Bear’ had strung together eleven straight wins, all of which were stoppages.

Tonight’s ‘Rosas Jr. vs Mitchell’ fight proved to be a quick and one-sided affair. ‘El Nino Problema’ came out guns blazing and sent Terrence Mitchell crashing to the canvas from a left hand within the opening minute. From there, Raul Rosas Jr. proceeded to unleash some heavy ground and pound which forced the referee to jump in and stop the fight.

Official Noche UFC Results: Raul Rosas Jr. def. Terrence Mitchell via KO at 0:54 of Round 1

Raul Rosas Jr. looks to rebound from his first career loss next at Noche UFC 🇲🇽 #NocheUFC — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 17, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Raul Rosas Jr. defeating Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC:

Wow that was crazy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 17, 2023

VIVA MEXICO!!!! 🇲🇽❤️☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 17, 2023

Trying to catch a boat, but what a HUGE way to get back in the win column for Rosas! #NocheUFC — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 17, 2023

August 17, 2004 – Ronda Rousey competed at the Olympics in Athens, Greece. 52 days later, Raul Rosas Jr. is born. pic.twitter.com/MfzKf3zkEs — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 17, 2023

Who would you like to see Raul Rosas Jr. fight next following his knockout victory over Terrence Mitchell this evening in Las Vegas?