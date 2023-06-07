Former UFC champion Rashad Evans explains why he is picking Michael Chandler to defeat Conor McGregor

By Susan Cox - June 7, 2023

Former UFC champion Rashad Evans is explaining why he’s picking Michael Chandler to defeat Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, UFC, TUF 31

Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) and Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) are reportedly going to fight in the Octagon sometime after the conclusion of Season 31 of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’, where they are opposing coaches. TUF 31 is airing now and concludes mid-August, however a date and location for the Chandler vs McGregor match-up has yet to be confirmed by the UFC.

It was during a recent interview on a ‘UFC Live’ show on ESPN+ that Evans, 43, was asked about McGregor’s recent commentary that he wants to fight three or four times a year:

“The reps are always good, but let’s be honest here: It’s not about the reps as much as it’s about the motivation at this point. I feel like he needs to be motivated, and I feel like having a fight that kind of scares you a little bit will wake you up, and you don’t wanna get embarrassed.”

“Those are the kinds of fights that he really needs to put his efforts into, because he already knows how to fight. He’s not gonna re-learn how to fight, but the thing about this is he needs that motivation factor.”

McGregor, 34, last fought back in July of 2021 at UFC 264, where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) via TKO. Although suffering sustained fractures to his left tibia and fibula in the fight, McGregor has said to have made a full recovery.

Rashad Evans

When asked about who he’s picking for the McGregor vs Chandler fight, Evans replied (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’ve got to roll with Michael Chandler. Michael Chandler’s probably in the gym right now doing backflips with medicine balls. I mean, that’s just the kind of intensity that he’s bringing. He’s already in Kill Cliff right now training really hard, so I’ve got Chandler.”

Do you agree with Evans that Chandler has the advantage going into a fight with the Irishman?

