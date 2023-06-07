Henry Cejudo names his greatest bantamweight of all time, reveals next move

Henry Cejudo names the greatest bantamweight in UFC history alongside his next move within the division.

Cejudo is coming off a split-decision loss to the division’s champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. The fight marked the Olympic gold medalist’s first fight since retiring in 2020.

In 2018, Cejudo attained his first UFC world title when edging a split decision over then-flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227. The 36-year-old then continued to cement his legacy by defending the flyweight title by knocking out TJ Dillashaw.

Seeking a new challenge “Triple C” moved to bantamweight and claimed champ-champ status by defeating Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title, defending it against Dominick Cruz the following year before announcing his retirement post-fight at UFC 249.

REALTED: HENRY CEJUDO SHARES HIS TAKE ON HOW WE CAN MAKE MMA JUDGES NOT SUCK