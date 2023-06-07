Henry Cejudo names his greatest bantamweight of all time, reveals next move

By Lewis Simpson - June 7, 2023

Henry Cejudo names the greatest bantamweight in UFC history alongside his next move within the division.

Henry Cejudo

Cejudo is coming off a split-decision loss to the division’s champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. The fight marked the Olympic gold medalist’s first fight since retiring in 2020.

In 2018, Cejudo attained his first UFC world title when edging a split decision over then-flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227. The 36-year-old then continued to cement his legacy by defending the flyweight title by knocking out TJ Dillashaw.

Seeking a new challenge “Triple C” moved to bantamweight and claimed champ-champ status by defeating Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title, defending it against Dominick Cruz the following year before announcing his retirement post-fight at UFC 249.

REALTED: HENRY CEJUDO SHARES HIS TAKE ON HOW WE CAN MAKE MMA JUDGES NOT SUCK

Henry Cejudo reveals greatest UFC bantamweight

Despite having a strong claim to being the best bantamweight in the company’s history, Cejudo humbly doesn’t place himself at the top of the pile. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Cejduo placed his former opponent on the throne instead of Cruz.

“I don’t have that many title defenses. I only have one title defence. I only defended my belt once, so unfortunate to exit myself out there, but I think, I mean, you would have to give it to, you’d have to give it to Aljamain. I think people talk about Dominick Cruz a lot, but he was hurt a lot of the time like, he was like hurt for years, bro.”

Following his loss to Sterling last month, Cejudo made it clear he was around to stay, and he was eager to throw down with Sterling’s teammate and No. 1 ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili. However, with the Georgian undergoing hand surgery, it left uncertainty if Cejudo was willing to wait.

The next move

“If it’s going to take too long for Merab, then we’re going to have to maybe start thinking of other, you know, potential matches, but you know, my goal is to wait for that dude. It’s a good storyline. I know what they both bring to the table, and I got a little glimpse of what kind of Merab would be like even though he has a different style, but I’m going to wait, Schmo. I’m going to beat up his butt plug, and then I’m going to get my belt back.”

If Dvashivili’s best friend and teammate weren’t the current champion, the 32-year-old would have likely had his opportunity to fight for gold. Still, both Sterling and Dvashvili remain strong in voicing their loyalty and bond means more than money and belts.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Is Aljamain Sterling the greatest bantamweight of all time? Let us know in the comments!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, UFC, TUF 31

Former UFC champion Rashad Evans explains why he is picking Michael Chandler to defeat Conor McGregor

Susan Cox - June 7, 2023
Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana
Exclusive MMA Interviews

UFC 289 | Pro fighters make their picks for Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana title fight

Cole Shelton - June 7, 2023

In the main event of UFC 289, Amanda Nunes looks to defend her bantamweight title as she takes on Irene Aldana who stepped up after Julianna Pena was forced out of the scrap due to an injury. Heading into the fight, Nunes is a -350 favorite while the Mexican is a +255 underdog on FanDuel.

Logan Paul
UFC

Logan Paul reveals lofty goal of simultaneously holding 3 major titles in three different sports

Susan Cox - June 7, 2023

WWE star Logan Paul is revealing a lofty goal of simultaneously holding 3 major titles in three different sports.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares the advice he gave Alex Pereira regarding his upcoming fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Susan Cox - June 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya is sharing the advice he gave Alex Pereira regarding his upcoming fight with Jan Blanchowicz at UFC 291.

Kai Kara-France
Jon Anik

Jon Anik believes it was “pretty clear” that Kai Kara-France did enough to defeat Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Kai Kara-France did enough to defeat Amir Albazi during their main event collision last weekend.

Amanda Nunes

Anthony Smith explains why he looks forward to seeing UFC champion Amanda Nunes retire: “Sometimes I almost feel bad for her”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023
Dana White, The UFC
UFC

Dana White sounds off on the scumbag and unprofessional members of the MMA Media: “F**k every one of them”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

UFC president Dana White has decided to again go after MMA media members in a recent rant.

Dan Ige
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Dan Ige expects to have a "short, quick, easy night" against Nate Landwehr at UFC 289

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

Dan Ige is fine with fighting another unranked opponent.

Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush says he has "no problem taking it to the ground" with Charles Oliveira at UFC 289: "Kill or be killed"

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

Beneil Dariush is ready to just fight.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya believes UFC badly needs to raise post-fight bonuses: "Inflation is going up!"

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2023

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya knows the UFC can do better in terms of fighter pay.