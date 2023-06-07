UFC 289 | Pro fighters make their picks for Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana title fight
In the main event of UFC 289, Amanda Nunes looks to defend her bantamweight title as she takes on Irene Aldana who stepped up after Julianna Pena was forced out of the scrap due to an injury. Heading into the fight, Nunes is a -350 favorite while the Mexican is a +255 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight at UFC 289, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their predictions for the scrap. To no surprise, most are picking Nunes to remain the champ, although some think Aldana can make it difficult with her striking.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana:
Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: It would be hard to pick against Amanda Nunes especially with Aldana stepping up on short notice.
Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: That will be a great fight but I think Nunes will retain her belt.
Daniel Pineda, UFC featherweight: I am going with Nunes but Aldana has that KO power.
John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I think Nunes is really trying to prove a point after losing to Pena and she is motivated again so I think she wins.
Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: I am going with Aldana as my underdog pick as she has the striking and power to match Nunes.
Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That is a more interesting fight than Nunes vs. Pena. I think this fight is a potential changing of the guard, it’s hard picking against Nunes but I think Aldana keeps it standing and she gets the win.
Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC women’s flyweight: I am going with Nunes.
Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m thinking Amanda Nunes. She is hard to beat, I do think it goes the distance as Aldana is tough but I think Nunes outwrestles her.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: It’s hard not to back Nunes and I think she gets it done again and defends her belt.
Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I got Nunes, I think she wrestles Aldana similar to what Holm did.
***
Fighters picking Amanda Nunes: Beneil Dariush, Dan Ige, Daniel Pineda, John Castaneda, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kyle Nelson, Modestas Bukauskas, Miles Johns
Fighters picking Irene Aldana: Chis Daukaus, Bryan Battle
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Amanda Nunes Exclusive MMA Interviews Irene Aldana UFC