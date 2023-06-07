UFC 289 | Pro fighters make their picks for Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana title fight

By Cole Shelton - June 7, 2023

In the main event of UFC 289, Amanda Nunes looks to defend her bantamweight title as she takes on Irene Aldana who stepped up after Julianna Pena was forced out of the scrap due to an injury. Heading into the fight, Nunes is a -350 favorite while the Mexican is a +255 underdog on FanDuel.

Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana

Ahead of the fight at UFC 289, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their predictions for the scrap. To no surprise, most are picking Nunes to remain the champ, although some think Aldana can make it difficult with her striking.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: It would be hard to pick against Amanda Nunes especially with Aldana stepping up on short notice.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: That will be a great fight but I think Nunes will retain her belt.

Daniel Pineda, UFC featherweight: I am going with Nunes but Aldana has that KO power.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I think Nunes is really trying to prove a point after losing to Pena and she is motivated again so I think she wins.

Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: I am going with Aldana as my underdog pick as she has the striking and power to match Nunes.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That is a more interesting fight than Nunes vs. Pena. I think this fight is a potential changing of the guard, it’s hard picking against Nunes but I think Aldana keeps it standing and she gets the win.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC women’s flyweight: I am going with Nunes.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m thinking Amanda Nunes. She is hard to beat, I do think it goes the distance as Aldana is tough but I think Nunes outwrestles her.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: It’s hard not to back Nunes and I think she gets it done again and defends her belt.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I got Nunes, I think she wrestles Aldana similar to what Holm did.

***

Fighters picking Amanda Nunes: Beneil Dariush, Dan Ige, Daniel Pineda, John Castaneda, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kyle Nelson, Modestas Bukauskas, Miles Johns

Fighters picking Irene Aldana: Chis Daukaus, Bryan Battle

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Exclusive MMA Interviews Irene Aldana UFC

Related

Logan Paul

Logan Paul reveals lofty goal of simultaneously holding 3 major titles in three different sports

Susan Cox - June 7, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares the advice he gave Alex Pereira regarding his upcoming fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Susan Cox - June 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya is sharing the advice he gave Alex Pereira regarding his upcoming fight with Jan Blanchowicz at UFC 291.

Kai Kara-France
Jon Anik

Jon Anik believes it was “pretty clear” that Kai Kara-France did enough to defeat Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Kai Kara-France did enough to defeat Amir Albazi during their main event collision last weekend.

Amanda Nunes
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith explains why he looks forward to seeing UFC champion Amanda Nunes retire: “Sometimes I almost feel bad for her”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

Anthony Smith has explained why he looks forward to seeing Amanda Nunes ride off into the sunset and retire.

Dana White, The UFC
UFC

Dana White sounds off on the scumbag and unprofessional members of the MMA Media: “F**k every one of them”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

UFC president Dana White has decided to again go after MMA media members in a recent rant.

Dan Ige

Dan Ige expects to have a "short, quick, easy night" against Nate Landwehr at UFC 289

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023
Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush says he has "no problem taking it to the ground" with Charles Oliveira at UFC 289: "Kill or be killed"

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

Beneil Dariush is ready to just fight.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya believes UFC badly needs to raise post-fight bonuses: "Inflation is going up!"

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2023

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya knows the UFC can do better in terms of fighter pay.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett eyeing year-end return to erase "sh*t performance" against Jared Gordon

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is eyeing his return to the octagon.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira claims Conor McGregor is "avoiding" him, says he is "hungry" to get his belt back

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

Charles Oliveira believes Conor McGregor is afraid to fight him.