UFC 289 | Pro fighters make their picks for Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: It would be hard to pick against Amanda Nunes especially with Aldana stepping up on short notice.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: That will be a great fight but I think Nunes will retain her belt.

Daniel Pineda, UFC featherweight: I am going with Nunes but Aldana has that KO power.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I think Nunes is really trying to prove a point after losing to Pena and she is motivated again so I think she wins.

Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: I am going with Aldana as my underdog pick as she has the striking and power to match Nunes.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That is a more interesting fight than Nunes vs. Pena. I think this fight is a potential changing of the guard, it’s hard picking against Nunes but I think Aldana keeps it standing and she gets the win.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC women’s flyweight: I am going with Nunes.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m thinking Amanda Nunes. She is hard to beat, I do think it goes the distance as Aldana is tough but I think Nunes outwrestles her.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: It’s hard not to back Nunes and I think she gets it done again and defends her belt.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I got Nunes, I think she wrestles Aldana similar to what Holm did.

***

Fighters picking Amanda Nunes: Beneil Dariush, Dan Ige, Daniel Pineda, John Castaneda, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kyle Nelson, Modestas Bukauskas, Miles Johns

Fighters picking Irene Aldana: Chis Daukaus, Bryan Battle