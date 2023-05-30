Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124 with Randy Couture, Jim Miller, and Daniel Pineda

By Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

The 124th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 74 this weekend and to talk Francis Ngannou’s signing with the PFL.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124, UFC Vegas 74

We’re first joined by UFC Hall of Famer and PFL commentator Randy Couture (1:11). Next, UFC lightweight Jim Miller (20:49) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight Daniel Pineda (40:31).

Randy Couture opens up the show to talk about Francis Ngannou signing with the PFL and what this means for the organization. Randy also chats about PFL’s vision with the pay-per-view model kicking off soon and whether or not he thought the promotion would be this big this fast. He then chats about Jake Paul and him potentially going into MMA and then concludes the interview by talking about his career.

Jim Miller then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 74 fight against Jared Gordon. Jim talks about Jared taking this fight on short notice and having a difficult time getting an opponent. He then talks about his loss to Alexander Hernandez and what he learned from that. Jim also chats about his goal of UFC 300, what the road map to that looks like, and if he has an ideal opponent for that fight.

Daniel Pineda concludes the show to preview his UFC Vegas 74 co-main event against Alex Caceres. Daniel talks about returning so soon after getting a new UFC deal which kept him from retiring and getting a ranked opponent. Daniel talks about what a win over Caceres at UFC Vegas 74 does for him and his goal for the year. He also talks about having to fight at the UFC Apex.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

