Chael Sonnen slams Shavkat Rakhmonov for his callout of Kelvin Gastelum: “It was about as wimpy as you could do a callout”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has questioned Shavkat Rakhmonov for his recent callout of returning welterweight Kelvin Gastelum.

In his return to action last month, Kelvin Gastelum got back to winning ways with a solid victory over Chris Curtis. Ever since then, many have wondered what’s next for him – with Gastelum himself being open to the idea of a move back to welterweight.

As we know, there are plenty of killers at 170 pounds, and that includes Shavkat Rakhmonov. The unbeaten 28-year-old holds a record of 17-0, with many tipping him to be a future champion in the division.

Shavkat recently took it upon himself to suggest a match-up with Gastelum. In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, though, that’s not a great move.

“He [Rakhmonov] called out Kelvin Gastelum,” Sonnen said. “And it was nice, it was friendly, right, I mean it was about as wimpy as you could do a callout while still qualifying as a callout. It was more like a suggestion or an idea that came from him than it was a callout. In fact, it was even a question, ‘Should I be the one to welcome Kelvin Gastelum back at 170?”