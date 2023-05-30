Dustin Poirier shares his prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “It’s not an easy fight”

Dustin Poirier is sharing his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match.

Nate Diaz is set to make his boxing debut against Jake Paul on Saturday, August 5th, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

It will be Diaz’s (21-13 MMA) first appearance since leaving the UFC in September of last year after defeating Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) at UFC 279.

Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) has a history with Nate Diaz as they both clashed on social media and called each other out for fights, but it wasn’t meant to be. They were actually scheduled to fight back in 2018 at UFC 230, but that match-up had to be cancelled due to Poirier’s injury.

Poirier, speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’ shared his thoughts on Diaz and his new venture:

“Of course, I always wanted to fight him.”

“Look, I want everybody to be paid and to succeed. Whether it’s in this organization or that, I don’t care, we’re putting it all on the line out there. So I hope he got whatever he was looking for. I hope it all works out. I hope he gets paid.”

As for if the two will ever get into the Octagon, Dustin Poirier said (h/t MMAFighting):

“Never say never, but it looks like it’s gone.”

Poirier shared his thoughts and prediction on the upcoming boxing match between Diaz and Paul saying:

“Man, Jake’s younger, bigger, faster — it’s not an easy fight. Just because Nate’s a grizzled veteran with the right experience, and Jake’s a new guy who’s on YouTube — he’s got the money and the amenities to surround himself with the best people and dedicate himself to fighting, and he’s younger and more explosive. And I think Diaz’s boxing is good for MMA — it’s a completely different thing. It’s a completely different thing.”

Poirier, 34, is preparing for his own upcoming battle against Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) at UFC 291 which takes place on Saturday, July 29th, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Will you be watching Diaz vs Paul this summer? Do you agree with Dustin Poirier’s assessment? Who is your pick for the W?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!