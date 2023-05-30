Dustin Poirier shares his prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “It’s not an easy fight”

By Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

Dustin Poirier is sharing his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match.

Mike-Brown-and-Dustin-Poirier

Nate Diaz is set to make his boxing debut against Jake Paul on Saturday, August 5th, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

It will be Diaz’s (21-13 MMA) first appearance since leaving the UFC in September of last year after defeating Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) at UFC 279.

Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) has a history with Nate Diaz as they both clashed on social media and called each other out for fights, but it wasn’t meant to be. They were actually scheduled to fight back in 2018 at UFC 230, but that match-up had to be cancelled due to Poirier’s injury.

Poirier, speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’ shared his thoughts on Diaz and his new venture:

“Of course, I always wanted to fight him.”

“Look, I want everybody to be paid and to succeed. Whether it’s in this organization or that, I don’t care, we’re putting it all on the line out there. So I hope he got whatever he was looking for. I hope it all works out. I hope he gets paid.”

As for if the two will ever get into the Octagon, Dustin Poirier said (h/t MMAFighting):

“Never say never, but it looks like it’s gone.”

Poirier shared his thoughts and prediction on the upcoming boxing match between Diaz and Paul saying:

“Man, Jake’s younger, bigger, faster — it’s not an easy fight. Just because Nate’s a grizzled veteran with the right experience, and Jake’s a new guy who’s on YouTube — he’s got the money and the amenities to surround himself with the best people and dedicate himself to fighting, and he’s younger and more explosive. And I think Diaz’s boxing is good for MMA — it’s a completely different thing. It’s a completely different thing.”

Poirier, 34, is preparing for his own upcoming battle against Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) at UFC 291 which takes place on Saturday, July 29th, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Will you be watching Diaz vs Paul this summer?  Do you agree with Dustin Poirier’s assessment? Who is your pick for the W?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Jake Paul Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124, UFC Vegas 74

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124 with Randy Couture, Jim Miller, and Daniel Pineda

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023
Shavkat Rakhmonov
Kelvin Gastelum

Chael Sonnen slams Shavkat Rakhmonov for his callout of Kelvin Gastelum: “It was about as wimpy as you could do a callout”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has questioned Shavkat Rakhmonov for his recent callout of returning welterweight Kelvin Gastelum.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Michael Bisping refutes Chael Sonnen’s claim that the UFC is now working on Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich: “I've heard nothing of the sort”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

Michael Bisping has questioned Chael Sonnen’s claim that the UFC is working on booking Jon Jones vs Sergei Pavlovich.

Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush confident he will “dominate” Charles Oliveira on the ground and in the standup at UFC 289: “I’m really looking forward to getting my hands on him”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

Beneil Dariush has given his thoughts on how he believes his match-up with Charles Oliveira will play out at UFC 289.

Matt Brown

UFC veteran Matt Brown sounds off on “coked up bum” Conor McGregor: “All that money don’t make you not a bum”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

UFC veteran Matt Brown has hit back at Conor McGregor as the two continue to engage in a war of words on social media.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, UFC, TUF 31

Dana White says Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler showed a 'level of respect' on TUF 31

Zain Bando - May 29, 2023
Mark Coleman, Conor McGregor
Mark Coleman

Mark Coleman responds to Conor McGregor's callout, confident he "smashes" the Irishman in MMA

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman has responded to Conor McGregor’s callout.

Loopy Godinez
Loopy Godinez

Loopy Godinez believes she deserves a ranked opponent next after short notice win over Emily Ducote

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2023

Loopy Godinez didn’t think she would make such a quick turnaround to the Octagon.

Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje calls BMF belt "stupid" but explains why he's excited for rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2023

Justin Gaethje thought the BMF belt was stupid when the UFC first introduced it for Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz.

Henry Cejudo, Conor McGregor
Leon Edwards

Henry Cejudo explains why he believes Leon Edwards is a more "winnable" fight for Conor McGregor than Michael Chandler

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2023

Henry Cejudo thinks Conor McGregor would have an easier time beating Leon Edwards than he would Michael Chandler.