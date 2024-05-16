Fight music: Kade Ruotolo reveals his favorite genre ahead of MMA debut at ONE 167

Apart from his exceptional skills, Kade Ruotolo also stands out for his unique pre-fight preparation.

The reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion is gearing up for his much-awaited MMA debut at ONE 167 on Prime Video. There, he battles Blake Cooper on a U.S. primetime card set to air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

However, amid the intense training, the 21-year-old phenom remains grounded in his love for music, particularly reggae.

Inspired by his parents from a young age, he has been immersed in the soothing rhythms and positive vibes of reggae music since childhood.

“I love reggae music. My entire life, my parents grew us up on it. I’ve always just kind of been growing up in that style of music,” the California native said.

The decorated BJJ athlete shared that reggae isn’t just background noise during workouts. It’s an integral part of his training regimen.

“I love the rhythm and the flow. It’s really easy to train jiu-jitsu to reggae because there’s a good rhythm, and you can honestly find yourself getting lost in the songs while training,” he said.

But as Ruotolo expands his horizons into the multifaceted world of MMA, he is likewise broadening his musical catalog.

“The only times I’ve found myself changing it up is when I’m going in for MMA sparring. I’ll put on some rap or whatever, just to hype me up and get into kill mode,” he said.

“But other than that, I’m just going in for jiu-jitsu, it’s mostly just good vibes, and I’m listening to reggae.”