Fight music: Kade Ruotolo reveals his favorite genre ahead of MMA debut at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 16, 2024

Apart from his exceptional skills, Kade Ruotolo also stands out for his unique pre-fight preparation.

Kade Ruotolo

The reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion is gearing up for his much-awaited MMA debut at ONE 167 on Prime Video. There, he battles Blake Cooper on a U.S. primetime card set to air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

However, amid the intense training, the 21-year-old phenom remains grounded in his love for music, particularly reggae.

Inspired by his parents from a young age, he has been immersed in the soothing rhythms and positive vibes of reggae music since childhood.

“I love reggae music. My entire life, my parents grew us up on it. I’ve always just kind of been growing up in that style of music,” the California native said.

The decorated BJJ athlete shared that reggae isn’t just background noise during workouts. It’s an integral part of his training regimen.

“I love the rhythm and the flow. It’s really easy to train jiu-jitsu to reggae because there’s a good rhythm, and you can honestly find yourself getting lost in the songs while training,” he said.

But as Ruotolo expands his horizons into the multifaceted world of MMA, he is likewise broadening his musical catalog.

“The only times I’ve found myself changing it up is when I’m going in for MMA sparring. I’ll put on some rap or whatever, just to hype me up and get into kill mode,” he said.

“But other than that, I’m just going in for jiu-jitsu, it’s mostly just good vibes, and I’m listening to reggae.”

Kade Ruotolo values music’s role in training

For Kade Ruotolo, music isn’t merely a matter of personal taste. It’s a strategic tool that enhances his performance.

“Music has a rhythm the same way fighting has rhythm. And if you’re not in rhythm, it always feels like the match isn’t going your way,” he said.

“I believe it can even start with music, just getting into your rhythm, and you can bring that into the match.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

