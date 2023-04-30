search
Rafael dos Anjos

Former UFC Champions Rafael dos Anjos and Cody Garbrandt book their next fights

By Fernando Quiles - April 30, 2023
Rafael dos Anjos Cody Garbrandt

Former UFC titleholders Rafael dos Anjos and Cody Garbrandt have their next fights booked for the summer.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque

For former UFC Lightweight Champion dos Anjos, he is set to collide with number 10 ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque on July 15, MMAFighting.com reports. The fight will headline the card, which will take place one week after UFC 290. The card is expected to be held in Las Vegas.

In late 2022, dos Anjos returned to the 170-pound division. He defeated Bryan Barberena via second-round submission. It was a nice bounce back win for dos Anjos, who suffered a fifth-round knockout loss against Rafael Fiziev back in July 2022.

Luque hasn’t been in action since August of last year. He suffered a knockout loss in his bout with Geoff Neal. It was “The Silent Assassin’s” second loss in a row. The two-fight skid comes after what looked to be a promising four-fight streak.

Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista

As for Cody “No Love” Garbrandt, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion is expected to meet Mario Bautista on a UFC card scheduled for August 19, MMAFighting.com also reports. A location for the event isn’t known at this time. Garbrandt is hoping to build off his unanimous decision victory over Trevin Giles back in March. The win snapped a two-fight skid, that saw “No Love” drop a unanimous decision to Rob Font and suffer a TKO loss to Kai Kara-France.

Bautista is riding a four-fight winning streak. In that span, he defeated Jay Perrin, Brian Kelleher, Benito Lopez, and Guido Cannetti. Bautista won three of his last four bouts via submission. He hasn’t suffered a defeat since March 2021. Bautista lost his bout against Trevin Giles via second-round TKO. This was the second time Bautista had been stopped in his pro MMA career. His first defeat was at the hands of Cory Sandhagen, who submitted him in the first round of their January 2019 clash.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos reveals plans to retire at the end of his current UFC contract: "Martial arts changed my life"

Josh Evanoff - March 24, 2023
Rafael dos Anjos
UFC

Rafael dos Anjos backs Alexander Volkanovski to defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284: "He will shock the world on Saturday"

Lewis Simpson - February 8, 2023

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos expects Alexander Volkanovski to do the unthinkable at UFC 284 this Saturday in Perth, Australia. Dos Anjos is hungry to return to the octagon after a successful leap […]

Rafael dos Anjos
Rafael dos Anjos

Former UFC champion Rafael Dos Anjos offers to welcome Dustin Poirier to the welterweight division

Zain Bando - January 25, 2023

Rafael Dos Anjos is itching for a fight to kickstart a potential 2023 title run. The former UFC lightweight champion is now competing as a welterweight and has a 2-1 divisional record since 2020, with […]

Rafael-dos-anjos-islam-makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Rafael dos Anjos “can’t understand” why Islam Makhachev is fighting Alex Volkanovski instead of taking “a real challenge” at lightweight

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2022

Rafael dos Anjos has questioned Islam Makhachev for taking on Alex Volkanovski in his next fight at lightweight. In the aftermath of his win at UFC 280, it didn’t take long for Islam Makhachev to […]

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”

Harry Kettle - December 4, 2022

Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in […]

Rafael dos Anjos, Bryan Barberena, UFC

Pros react after Rafael dos Anjos stops Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando

Chris Taylor - December 3, 2022
Rafael dos Anjos
Rafael dos Anjos

UFC Orlando Results: Rafael dos Anjos stops Bryan Barberena (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 3, 2022

Tonight’s UFC Orlando event is co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Rafael dos Anjos taking on Bryan Barberena. Dos Anjos (31-14 MMA) will be returning to 170lbs following a 2-1 stint at lightweight. The former […]

Rafael-dos-anjos-islam-makhachev
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos explains why he “wouldn’t be sad” if Islam Makhachev fight never comes to fruition

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2022

Rafael dos Anjos has explained why he wouldn’t be upset if a fight between himself and Islam Makhachev never happens. On multiple occasions across the last few years, Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev have […]

Rafael Dos Anjos
UFC

Rafael dos Anjos set to return to welterweight, targeted to face Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2022

Rafael dos Anjos will be returning to welterweight. After dos Anjos suffered a KO loss to Rafael Fiziev, he admitted his title run was over and he was looking for fun fights and legacy fights. […]

Rafael dos Anjos
UFC

Rafael dos Anjos says he’s had his "last title run," lists four potential opponents that would motivate him to fight

Cole Shelton - August 25, 2022

Rafael dos Anjos has four names in mind for his next fight. The Brazilian is coming off a KO loss to Rafael Fiziev which snapped his two-fight winning streak. During the win streak, he beat […]