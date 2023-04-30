search
Conor McGregor Mike Perry

Mike Perry reveals he’s a free agent, says he want to “throw hands” with Conor McGregor

By Fernando Quiles - April 30, 2023
Mike Perry Conor McGregor

Mike Perry claims he’s a free agent and is open to trading hands with Conor McGregor.

The former UFC fighter headlined BKFC 41 inside the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. He shared the ring with Luke Rockhold, a former UFC Middleweight Champion. In the second stanza, Rockhold looked at referee Dan Miragliotta and pointed to his jaw. After taking a brief look, Miragliotta stopped the fight.

After the bout, Perry exchanged pleasantries with Conor McGregor, and the two had a staredown. While there was mutual respect shown, it was clear that “Platinum” Mike Perry is willing to fight McGregor under bare knuckle rules if the “Notorious” one is serious about trying his hand in the sport.

Mike Perry vs. Conor McGregor?

During the BKFC 41 post-fight press conference, Perry said he relished in the moment he shared the ring with McGregor (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“What’s next for me? Conor McGregor,” Perry said. “He likes to box, too. We can go throw hands. He gave me a faceoff. How cool was that? That’s what’s up. I’m real humble, to be honest, because I’ve been fighting a long time. I’ve been in some ups and downs and some tough fights. Some things didn’t go my way. These guys are coming over here and fighting me at what seems to be my best attributes. I’ve got a chin, I’ve got some hands and this is bare knuckle. People don’t like getting hit with that. So whoever wants the smoke, dog.”

Perry then brought attention to his contract status with BKFC. “Platinum” revealed what it would take for the promotion to keep him.

“The fight’s got to make sense for them and the money they’re paying me,” Perry said. “The money’s got to make sense for them and make sense for me. They’re like, ‘Do you want belts or do you want money?’ Well, I want to feed my family. I gave myself a belt and man I’m putting more credit – put some respect on me and the ‘Platinum’ bareknuckle boxing belt, because dammit, I’m doing it out here. I’m up in the air because that was my last fight on contract. I’m free from everybody, but I love bareknuckle boxing.”

