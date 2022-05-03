Just Scrap Radio Ep. 77 with Joe Lauzon, Brandon Royval, Julian Lane, Loopy Godinez, and Fernie Garcia

The 77th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 274 and BKFC 25.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Joe Lauzon (3:54). Sixth-ranked UFC flyweight Brandon Royval (20:19) stops by. BKFC fighter Julian Lane (36:41) then comes on. UFC strawweight Loopy Godinez (49:29) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Fernie Garcia (56:39).

Joe Lauzon opens up the show to preview his UFC 274 fight against Donald Cerrone. Joe talks about how this fight came together, whether or not he thought his last fight was going to be his last, and Cerrone calling him and the UFC to get their fight moved to UFC 274. He also touches on coaching and whether or not this will be his last fight.

Brandon Royval then comes on to preview his UFC 274 fight against Matt Schnell. Brandon talks about fighting in front of a crowd for the first time in the UFC and why he asked for this matchup. He then talks about what a win does for him and gives his thoughts on the flyweight division and who should be next for the belt.

Julian Lane joins the program for the first time to talk about his BKFC 25 fight against David Mundell. Julian talks about his loss to Mike Perry, wanting the rematch, and why he moved up in weight for this fight. He also talks about his upcoming MMA fight against Justin Jaynes in June.

Loopy Godinez stops by to discuss her UFC 274 fight against Ariane Carnelossi. She talks about the time off, wanting to return much sooner, and what a win over Carnelossi does for her. She also talks about wanting to fight on the Toronto card if it comes to fruition.

Fernie Garcia closes out the program to preview his UFC 274 fight against Journey Newson which serves as his UFC debut. The Fortis MMA product then talks about wanting to make a statement and hoping to fight on the Texas card in June.

