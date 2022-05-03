Marlon Vera believes UFC champion Aljamain Sterling takes criticism too personally: “Do you have hair on your f**king balls?”

Marlon Vera believes UFC champion Aljamain Sterling takes criticism too personally.

Vera, (19-7 MMA) recently defeated Rob Font (19-6 MMA) in the bantamweight main event at UFC Vegas 53.

The Ecuadorian mixed martial artist now has three wins in a row and earned “fight of the night” honors, along with Font, after their thrilling battle in last Saturday’s main event. ‘Chito’ won the five round battle by unanimous decision.

Apparently Aljamain Sterling was upset with both Vera and Helwani after speaking ill about him in a past interview. In a recent interview Vera wanted to set the record straight when he spoke with Helwani once again.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Ariel Helwani of ‘The MMA Hour’ posted a statement and video of Marlon Vera talking about Aljamain Sterling:

Marlon Vera: How old you are, you motherfucker? Do you have hair in your fucking balls? Act like a fucking man.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/iftfZZI8WQ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 2, 2022

“Marlon Vera: How old you are, you motherf**ker? Do you have hair in your f**king balls. Act like a f**king man.”

Conversing from his vehicle, Vera explained that he was not intentionally speaking ill of Sterling but was engaged in the usual fighter trash talk saying:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“If you’re like, ‘Oh, I think you said that about me.’ How old are you, motherf****r? Do you have hair in your f**king ba**s? Act like a f**king man. If I say something about you, and you laugh, don’t get mad. This is a f**king interview.”

Continuing when asked about the outcome of the Sterling vs Yan battle, Marlon Vera said:

“What I think about the fight? Easy. Two and two, right? Two and three for Sterling for the back-taking and control; very well done, almost finished him, was trying, was punching, was active on the good position. Four and five, Yan came back, defended the takedown, kind of like, kicked his a**. Everything goes back to that round one.”

It was Sterling (21-3 MMA) who defeated Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) at UFC 273 to retain the bantamweight belt. Aljamain Sterling is looking to fight former divisional kingpin T.J. Dillashaw next.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Marlon Vera is likely one win away from a title shot. ‘Chito’ is angling for a fight against the No.3-ranked Jose Aldo (31-7 MMA) on his way to earning a title shot as early as late this year.

Do you think Vera is trying to get under Sterlings skin in hopes of meeting him in the Octagon soon?