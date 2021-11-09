Jon Jones shares cryptic message about making “hypocritical decisions”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones shared a cryptic message about making “hypocritical decisions” in a new social media post.

Jones took to his Instagram to share a message where he wrote about being Christian and yet making bad decisions in his life. Take a look at the cryptic message that Jones wrote.

Jon Jones: “Yes I’m a Christian. Yes I make hypocritical decisions. Yes I fail. I stumble. I struggle. I am a mess. But I’m God’s mess. And he can turn a mess into a masterpiece.”

Jones is one of the biggest stars on the UFC roster and he is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. The problem is, he has been dealing with some serious issues outside of the cage over the last couple of years. Most recently, Jones was hit with a domestic battery charge after getting into an alleged incident with his partner in Las Vegas. Not long after that and Jones was removed from his longtime gym, Team Jackson-Wink. Things have not gone well for Jones this year, but he has said that he is committed to making changes in his life, and he has mentioned in the past not drinking alcohol.

Jones has a lot of issues to take care of outside of the cage before he even thinks about stepping back into the Octagon again. But if he does take care of these issues and is able to make a comeback to MMA, it would be a huge story as his return would be big for the sport. Jones needs to take care of all of his demons before he makes the decision to step back into the cage because when he does, he’ll be doing so in the heavyweight division.

