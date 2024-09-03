Shamil Erdogan targets $50K bonus by taking out Aung La N Sang
As Shamil Erdogan prepares for his next battle at ONE 168: Denver, the stakes have never been higher.
The unbeaten Turkish powerhouse is on a mission to capture a significant reward if he delivers a decisive victory over Aung La N Sang.
Both men are booked to square off against each other in a middleweight MMA bout, happening live at Ball Arena in Denver Colorado, this Friday, September 6.
A decorated freestyle wrestler, he has built a reputation for his crushing strength and dominant grappling.
His track record speaks volumes about his prowess on the ground, utilizing takedowns and ground-and-pound to dismantle his opponents.
Despite his wrestling prowess, Erdogan is keen to demonstrate that he is far more than just a grappler.
There’s no better way to put that to the test than against a former two-division ONE World Champion.
“I will fight him both in stand-up and in wrestling. There will be no ‘just wrestling.’ I’ve been spending a lot of time on my striking technique lately, and I want to show what I’ve learned,” he said.
But his ambition goes beyond merely winning. He aims to finish “The Burmese Python” on the feet and pocket a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
“I don’t think the fight will last three rounds. Inshallah, I’ll take him down in the second round. I plan to finish the fight in the stand-up as I need the bonus,” Erdogan said. “I want to ask Mr. Chatri to be ready. I’ll KO him for the bonus.”
Shamil Erdogan sees himself vying for gold next if he wins
While Shamil Erdogan acknowledges the challenge that Aung La N Sang represents, he views this matchup as a crucial step toward his ultimate goal — the ONE Middleweight MMA World Title.
A win in Denver would extend his perfect record, end his opponent’s winning streak, and, in Erdogan’s eyes, position him for a shot at the division’s top prize.
“Defeating him means nothing to me. It’s just another obstacle to something bigger,” he said. “I hope to get a fight for the ONE belt soon after this one.”
