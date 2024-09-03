Shamil Erdogan targets $50K bonus by taking out Aung La N Sang 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

As Shamil Erdogan prepares for his next battle at ONE 168: Denver, the stakes have never been higher.   

Shamil Erdogan

The unbeaten Turkish powerhouse is on a mission to capture a significant reward if he delivers a decisive victory over Aung La N Sang 

Both men are booked to square off against each other in a middleweight MMA bout, happening live at Ball Arena in Denver Colorado, this Friday, September 6. 

A decorated freestyle wrestler, he has built a reputation for his crushing strength and dominant grappling.  

His track record speaks volumes about his prowess on the ground, utilizing takedowns and ground-and-pound to dismantle his opponents.  

Despite his wrestling prowess, Erdogan is keen to demonstrate that he is far more than just a grappler. 

There’s no better way to put that to the test than against a former two-division ONE World Champion. 

“I will fight him both in stand-up and in wrestling. There will be no ‘just wrestling.’ I’ve been spending a lot of time on my striking technique lately, and I want to show what I’ve learned,” he said. 

But his ambition goes beyond merely winning. He aims to finish “The Burmese Python” on the feet and pocket a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. 

“I don’t think the fight will last three rounds. Inshallah, I’ll take him down in the second round. I plan to finish the fight in the stand-up as I need the bonus,” Erdogan said. “I want to ask Mr. Chatri to be ready. I’ll KO him for the bonus.” 

Shamil Erdogan sees himself vying for gold next if he wins 

While Shamil Erdogan acknowledges the challenge that Aung La N Sang represents, he views this matchup as a crucial step toward his ultimate goal — the ONE Middleweight MMA World Title. 

A win in Denver would extend his perfect record, end his opponent’s winning streak, and, in Erdogan’s eyes, position him for a shot at the division’s top prize. 

“Defeating him means nothing to me. It’s just another obstacle to something bigger,” he said. “I hope to get a fight for the ONE belt soon after this one.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali hungry to claim redemption at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024
jonathan haggerty and superlek
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty aims to win over American fans at ONE 168 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2024

Successfully defending the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title isn’t Jonathan Haggerty’s only agenda in his next assignment. 

Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang vows to "put on a banger fight" at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2024

Aung La N Sang aims to steal the spotlight when he returns to action.  

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp comforts Denice Zamboanga amid injury: "Wishing you a speedy recovery"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2024

Camaraderie often runs as deep as competition. And this is evident in the comforting words offered by Stamp Fairtex to Denice Zamboanga.  

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison anticipates epic battle against Seksan

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2024

Liam Harrison knows he’s in for a rough ride against Seksan Or Kwanmuang.  

Denice Zamboanga

Denice Zamboanga stays positive amid injury: "This is just another challenge"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2024
Ayaka Miura
ONE Championship

Ayaka Miura to square off against Jihin Radzuan at ONE Fight Night 25

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2024

Ayaka Miura and Jihin Radzuan will finally get the chance to go at it.  

Maurice Abevi
ONE Championship

Maurice Abevi vows to "give everything" for statement performance at ONE 168: Denver 

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2024

Maurice Abevi has the opportunity to put the world on notice when he returns to action on September 6.  

Hiroyuki Tetsuka
ONE Championship

Hiroyuki Tetsuka promises to extend win streak at ONE 168: "I won’t lose to anyone" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2024

Hiroyuki Tetsuka exudes confidence that he will once again rise to the occasion.  

Superlek Kiatmoo9
ONE Championship

Superlek ready to risk it all for KO win at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 29, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 doesn’t want to win his next task in an underwhelming manner.  