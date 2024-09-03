Shamil Erdogan targets $50K bonus by taking out Aung La N Sang 

As Shamil Erdogan prepares for his next battle at ONE 168: Denver, the stakes have never been higher.

The unbeaten Turkish powerhouse is on a mission to capture a significant reward if he delivers a decisive victory over Aung La N Sang.

Both men are booked to square off against each other in a middleweight MMA bout, happening live at Ball Arena in Denver Colorado, this Friday, September 6.

A decorated freestyle wrestler, he has built a reputation for his crushing strength and dominant grappling.

His track record speaks volumes about his prowess on the ground, utilizing takedowns and ground-and-pound to dismantle his opponents.

Despite his wrestling prowess, Erdogan is keen to demonstrate that he is far more than just a grappler.

There’s no better way to put that to the test than against a former two-division ONE World Champion.

“I will fight him both in stand-up and in wrestling. There will be no ‘just wrestling.’ I’ve been spending a lot of time on my striking technique lately, and I want to show what I’ve learned,” he said.

But his ambition goes beyond merely winning. He aims to finish “The Burmese Python” on the feet and pocket a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“I don’t think the fight will last three rounds. Inshallah, I’ll take him down in the second round. I plan to finish the fight in the stand-up as I need the bonus,” Erdogan said. “I want to ask Mr. Chatri to be ready. I’ll KO him for the bonus.”