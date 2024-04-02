Maycee Barber responds to callout from former UFC champion Rose Namajunas: “I’d be fighting backwards”
Maycee Barber has responded to being called out by former UFC champion Rose Namajunas.
For a long time now, Maycee Barber has been seen as a real prospect in the women’s flyweight division. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels as if she’s closing in on a title shot.
On the flip side, you’ve got Rose Namajunas. Following a recent victory over Amanda Ribas, Rose made it known that she’d be interested in throwing down with Barber in the future.
In an interview, Maycee responded to the idea.
Barber is open to Namajunas showdown
“Yeah, I think that that’s a great matchup for me. The only downside is I’d be fighting backwards” Barber said. “For the first time, I can actually say that me fighting Rose Namajunas would be fighting backwards in the division, even though a win over her is like, a win over a former champion, a win over someone who has been in such a great position for so long.
“It would be a great win for me. So that’s something I have been thinking about. I would like to fight her, for sure,” Barber continued. “We do have some history. I used to train with her out here in Denver. Then I fought Audrey Perkins, (who) was a former teammate of hers. I fought JJ Aldrich and I remember Rose and Pat (Barry) being in the corner or the crowd. Rose, it just broke her when I beat JJ. So there is some bitterness there. She wants to be the one to beat me.”
