Maycee Barber responds to callout from former UFC champion Rose Namajunas: “I’d be fighting backwards”

Maycee Barber has responded to being called out by former UFC champion Rose Namajunas.

For a long time now, Maycee Barber has been seen as a real prospect in the women’s flyweight division. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels as if she’s closing in on a title shot.

On the flip side, you’ve got Rose Namajunas. Following a recent victory over Amanda Ribas, Rose made it known that she’d be interested in throwing down with Barber in the future.

In an interview, Maycee responded to the idea.