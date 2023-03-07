Just Scrap Radio Ep. 113 with Davey Grant, Mario Bautista, Jonathan Martinez, Tyson Nam, Austin Lingo

The 113th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Las Vegas.

We’re first joined by UFC bantamweight Davey Grant (1:48). Next, UFC bantamweight Mario Bautista (14:27) stops by. UFC bantamweight Jonathan Martinez (28:09) then comes on. UFC flyweight Tyson Nam (35:24) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight Austin Lingo (50:24).

Davey Grant opens up the show to preview his UFC Las Vegas fight against Raphael Assuncao. Davey talks about his layoff, taking the fight on short notice and flying into Vegas to train at Syndicate. He also talks about his goal for the year and hoping to get a ranked guy next.

Mario Bautista then comes on to discuss his UFC Las Vegas scrap against Guido Cannetti. Mario talks about being surprised getting offered Cannetti, training with Sean O’Malley, and what a win over the 43-year-old does for him.

Jonathan Martinez stops by to preview his UFC Las Vegas fight against Said Nurmagomedov. Jonathan talks about his win over Cub Swanson and whether or not he was surprised to be fighting Nurmagomedov. He then talks about the matchup and what a win does for him at bantamweight.

Tyson Nam joins the show to preview his UFC Las Vegas scrap against Bruno Silva. Tyson talks about his win over Ode Osbourne and whether or not he thought he would get a ranked opponent next. He also chats about having success so late in his career and what a win does for him.

Austin Lingo closes the program to talk about his UFC Las Vegas fight against Ricardo Ramos. Austin talks about the layoff – as he was injured and had to withdraw from two fights in 2022. He then talks about how that has helped him and Austin planning to make a statement here.

