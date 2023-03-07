Watch Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Jon Jones finishing Ciryl Gane at UFC 285: “F**k that’s impressive”

Israel Adesanya has released footage of him reacting to Jon Jones’ impressive win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Last Saturday night, Jon Jones demolished Ciryl Gane in their UFC 285 main event. It took just over two minutes for ‘Bones’ to lock in a choke and become the new UFC heavyweight champion.

While Gane will head back to the drawing board, Jon is on cloud nine right now. He’s a two-weight world champion, Stipe Miocic is on the horizon, and he’s back in the UFC’s good books.

As we know, though, he’s made a few enemies throughout the course of his three-year absence from the Octagon. One such example of that is Israel Adesanya.

Despite not being in the same weight class, Adesanya and Jones have toyed with the idea of facing one another for a long time now. It hasn’t quite come to fruition, but you never know what could happen in the future.

During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, ‘Stylebender’ gave his live reaction to Jon’s big victory.

“What the f***! Yo, what did he do?”

“That was so subtle. He might’ve just used his chest on him or something. Wow. Pressure on the head, right there.”

“I wanted more but f***, that’s impressive. That’s impressive.”

Adesanya praises Jones

There’s clearly some level of mutual respect between these two individuals. With that being said, they clearly don’t care for one another on a personal level.

Adesanya, if nothing else, should be using Jones as motivation right now. He has a huge rematch coming up against Alex Pereira for the UFC middleweight championship, in what could prove to be a big turning point in his career.

What did you think of Israel Adesanya’s reaction to Jon Jones’ victory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!