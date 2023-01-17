Just Scrap Radio Ep. 107 with Johnny Walker, Terrance McKinney, and Cody Stamann

The 107th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 263.

We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker (1:48). Next, UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (13:47) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann(23:48).

Johnny Walker opens up the show to preview his UFC 283 main card fight against Paul Craig. Johnny touches on his last win against Ion Cutelaba and the story of him being kicked out of the T-Mobile Arena with no shoes. He then talks about fighting back home in Brazil and what that means for him. Walker then touches on the matchup against Craig, whether or not he did anything in training and where a win puts him.

Terrance McKinney then comes on to preview his UFC 283 against Ismael Bonfim. Terrance talks about whether or not he’s surprised to be fighting a newcomer and whether or not he wanted to fight in Brazil. ‘T-Wrecks’ then chats about the style matchup, why he’s so confident he will get the KO, and what a win does for him. McKinney also talks about Paddy Pimblett’s win over Jared Gordon and if he thinks that fight ever happens.

Cody Stamann closes the program out to preview his UFC 283 fight against Luan Lacerda. Cody talks about why he didn’t fight sooner after his quick KO win over Eddie Wineland and whether or not he’s surprised to be fighting a UFC newcomer. Stamann also chats about going to Brazil and why he wants to silence the crowd with what they have to say to fighters during the fights. He also talks about what a win does for him and his goals for 2023.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher