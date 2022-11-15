Just Scrap Radio Ep. 101 with Matt Frevola, Cody Brundage, Miles Johns, Vince Morales, Fernie Garcia, Brady Hiestand, and Vanessa Demopoulos

The 101st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 65 and recapping UFC 281.

We’re first joined by Matt Frevola (2:18) to recap his UFC 281 first-round KO win over Ottman Azaitar. UFC middleweight Cody Brundage (13:54) then comes on. Then, Miles Johns (28:19) and Vince Morales (43:04) come on ahead of their fight. UFC bantamweights Fernie Garcia (55:08) and Brady Hiestand (1:09:11) then join the show to preview their scrap. Closing out the program is UFC strawweight Vanessa Demopoulos (1:19:18).

Matt Frevola comes on to recap his UFC 281 first-round KO win over Ottman Azaitar. Matt talks about his Twitter poll asking fans if he should wrestle or stand and bang with Azaitar. He then talks about his callout of Paddy Pimblett and whether or not he thinks that is next.

Cody Brundage comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 65 fight against Rodolfo Vieira. Cody talks about his last win and whether or not he was surprised to be getting someone like Vieira. He then talks about what a win does for him and his goal for 2023.

Miles Johns joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 65 fight against Vince Morales. Miles talks about taking this fight on short notice and him leaving Fortis MMA to train at Glory MMA. He also chats about his loss and what he thinks a win over Vince does for him.

Vince Morales stops by to preview his UFC Vegas 65 fight against Miles Johns. Vince talks about when he learned Jose Johnson was out and why he’s glad he is getting this fight. He then talks about his podcast with his cousin Ricky Simon and what a win over Miles does for him.

Fernie Garcia comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 65 fight against Brady Hiestand. Fernie talks about his UFC debut loss and what he learned.

Brady Hiestand joins the show for the first time to preview his UFC Vegas 65 fight against Fernie Garcia. Brady talks about his experience on TUF, losing in the finals, and having surgery.

Vanessa Demopoulos closes out the program to preview her UFC Vegas 65 fight Maria Oliveira. Vanessa chats about her win and what a win over Oliveira does for her in the strawweight division.

