Andre Petroski disappointed he lost his 100 percent finish rate at UFC 281, believes he’d submit Bo Nickal: “I don’t think he has that dog in him”

Andre Petroski remained undefeated in the UFC with a decision victory over Wellington Turman at UFC 281.

Andre entered the fight being 3-0 in the UFC with three stoppage wins. The hope for Petroski was to submit Turman and continue to prove he’s the best grappler in the UFC. Although that didn’t happen, Petroski earned a clear-cut decision win, which he’s happy with.

- Advertisement -

“Obviously I wanted the finish because I took a lot of pride in having a 100 percent finish rate. To lose that finish rate was not what I wanted, but the win is more important,” Petroski said on Sunday to BJPENN.com. “The way I won also showed me a lot and proved a lot to myself. Having that dominant third round was good. Yet, I know everyone will continue to say I have bad cardio or whatnot, even though I have never lost a third round. That will always be a thing, but it’s good because it makes me want to prove that wrong.”

When the fight went to the scorecards, Petroski was confident he was getting his hand raised as he thought he won every round.

- Advertisement -

Now, with Andre Petroski winning, the hope for the TUF 29 contestant is to renegotiate his deal and start working his way up the ranks.

“My manager told me I did enough to get a new contract,” Petroski said. “I haven’t gotten that yet, but being 4-0 in the UFC with three finishes so I think I should be getting a new deal.”

One opponent Petroski is interested in fighting is Bo Nickal. He called out Nickal after his win, and also took shots at him before his fight against Turman.

Although Petroski doesn’t think he gets Nickal next time out, he does think the fight happens eventually and is confident he would submit him.

- Advertisement -

“I think eventually, maybe not right away. Either he will have to fight me or will have to stop saying shit,” Petroski said. “I think he didn’t want to get exposed which is why he didn’t accept those grappling matches. Now, I think he only wants to fight strikers. So, if we fought, I would get his neck and it would be over. Late in the fight, I don’t think he has that dog in him. He hasn’t been in a war and doesn’t know what it’s like. I’m confident against him for sure.”

For now, the goal for Petroski is to get a new deal and fight in early 2023 which sets him up to have an active year.

“I would like the end of February or early March,” Petroski concluded. “That Australia is a little soon, the Perth one. But, if the right opponent and a new contract came up, I would fight on that card. But, the goal is to get a new contract and fight guys ahead of him. I want someone in the top 25. It’s time, I’ve proven myself.”

- Advertisement -