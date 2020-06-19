BJPENN.COM Radio Ep. 129 // Mark Hunt | Jim Miller

Mark Hunt returns to the show to give us an update on the status of his competitive career and reaffirm his mission to bring about fair treatment of UFC athletes. “The Super Samoan” has not been in competition since leaving the UFC in 2018, and says that his ongoing legal battle with the company has truly drained his motivation for a sport that he once loved. However, Mark Hunt has plans to return to fighting later this year and end his illustrious career on a high note, while also continuing to fight for a better future for all MMA athletes. Mark gives us his take on the recent dissent among the ranks of the UFC elite regarding fair treatment and better compensation, and Hunt maintains that fighters must join together for the greater good. Mark Hunt also describes what he calls corruption in the Nevada courts regarding his lawsuit against the UFC, and details his hopes to lift the vail of this corruption with an upcoming appeal in October.

Jim Miller joins us to preview his catchweight showdown against Roosevelt Roberts tomorrow at the UFC APEX and discuss his plans for the remainder of 2020. Having purchased a new home for his growing family, Jim plans to put on a show and snag another bonus to put towards the remaining renovations. Miller has long been thought of as a gatekeeper in the UFC’s lightweight division, but Jim believes he is better than ever and could very well make a run at the title. That all starts with getting back in the win column on Saturday. Also, you may be surprised to hear that Jim Miller is teasing the idea of moving up in weight! We’ll be discussing all that and more.

Be sure to subscribe and share!

PODCASTS //

Homepage

YouTube

iTunes

Stitcher

TuneIn