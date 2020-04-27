Mark Hunt trashes “thieving little grub” Dana White, says legal battle with UFC isn’t over

Heavyweight legend Mark Hunt claims his legal battle with the UFC and its president Dana White is still ongoing.

Speaking to Duello Channel recently, Hunt once again sounded off on the UFC and campaigned for the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act to be introduced to MMA.

“Things will change when you bring the Ali Act in,” Hunt said (transcript via Nolan King of MMA Junkie). “It totally changes things around. I’m with these guys that are part of this lawsuit class action. Once this comes, it’ll change the whole landscape of fighting. The fighters get paid more money, which is better for the employees. They’ll start living properly.

“Why do you make it to the top of the world in fighting? So you get paid well. Right now, these guys aren’t getting paid well. They’re getting ripped off.”

Hunt didn’t speak on the details of his new lawsuit against the UFC, but did share his thoughts on company president Dana White. He didn’t hold back.

“I know how they do it,” Hunt said of the UFC. “That’s why we’re in a couple of these lawsuits. It’s a sad thing to see these fighters coming through – young fighters thinking they can get some good money. They just fall to the side like the rest of them. When you get the champions asking for more money, you know there’s something wrong. When a guy like Stipe (Miocic) or the other champions ask for more money – he’s the champion of this company. Why is he asking for more money? Something to think about.

“These bosses and guys that own the company, these (expletive) like Dana will say all this … ‘We’ve got to do this and that,” Hunt added. “All these things will work out.’ At the end of the day, he’s just a grub. He’s a thieving little grub. That’s all he is.”

“Most of the fighters are just scared to talk about it,” Hunt concluded. “A lot of the fighters are scared to speak up about it. You’re actually fighters not just in the octagon, but everywhere. To get guys like this to come around to kiss-ass these (expletive) guys like Dana White, it’s a joke. He’s just a joke. He’s an idiot.”

Hunt was previously engaged in a legal skirmish with the UFC, arguing that the Las Vegas-based promotion allowed Brock Lesnar to skirt drug-testing protocol before he fought Hunt in 2016. Unfortunately for the heavyweight, this lawsuit did not go as he intended, as the State of Nevada ruled in the promotion’s favor on all counts.

Mark Hunt has not fought since a close decision loss to Justin Willis in 2018. This loss pushed him onto a three-fight losing streak. He subsequently parted ways with the UFC, but is planning to fight again, perhaps in Japan, in the future.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/27/2020.