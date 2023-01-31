Jorge Masvidal discusses his split with First Round Management: “Right now we’re going through some turmoil”

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has confirmed the news that he has split from First Round Management.

After a year away from the Octagon, Jorge Masvidal will return at UFC 287 to battle Gilbert Burns. At the age of 38, many see this as his last opportunity to make a run for the top of the division.

However, outside of the news, ‘Gamebred’ has spoken about some news that came as something of a surprise.

First Round Management, run by Malki Kawa and Abraham Kawa, has parted ways with Masvidal. The two parties had been connected for many years, with Jorge often praising the brothers and their work.

However, with the two going their separate ways, Masvidal addressed the situation during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

Jorge Masvial talks his split with FRM.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/wdfxN3C7Ho — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 30, 2023

“100% split with them. My momma always said if you don’t got nothing good to say, don’t say nothing at all. Right now, we’re going through some turmoil, litigation, that it’s not fair. I’m not gonna talk about this or that right now, we’re still going through it.”

Masvidal speaks out

“At the end of this chapter, when all these things get done, I’ll have an exact report on that. I don’t wanna talk about anything more than what I just said, so, you know, we’re not on the greatest of terms right now. I don’t have no ill will towards them, I don’t owe them any money and they don’t owe me any money. But there’s other things that have affected the relationship severely that they could’ve fixed by now, but they haven’t.”

“Hopefully they see the light and they make my life easier, so I can make their life easier.”

What do you think has happened between FRM and Jorge Masvidal? Do you believe he can beat Gilbert Burns? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!