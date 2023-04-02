PFL 1 Results: Rob Wilkinson defeats Thiago Santos (Highlights)

Tonight’s PFL 1 event in Las Vegas is co-headlined by a light heavyweight fight featuring Thiago Santos taking on Rob Wilkinson.

Santos (22-11 MMA), a former UFC title challenger, will be making his Professional Fighters League debut this evening. ‘Marreta’ most recently competed back in August of 2022, suffering a TKO loss to newly minted UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Meanwhile, Rob Wilkinson (17-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since winning the 2022 PFL Tournament with a TKO victory over Omari Akhmedov in November of 2022. The Aussie will enter the contest sporting a six-fight winning streak, with all six victories coming by way of stoppage.

Round one of tonight’s PFL co-main event begins and Thiago Santos lands a low kick. Rob Wilkinson pressuring early here. He paws with his jab. Santos swings and misses with a wild punch. He goes upstairs with a high kick. Wilkinson blocks it and then lands a good counter left. The reigning PFL champion shoots in and scores a takedown. ‘Marreta’ looks to scramble back up to his feet, but Wilkinson threatens to take his back. Thiago gets up but Rob is draped all over him. He forces the former UFC title challenger back down to the canvas. Wilkinson transitions to the back and quickly locks in both hooks. This is a bad spot for Santos and the Aussie still has ninety seconds to work. Thiago looks to scramble but Rob winds up in full mount. Santos scrambles back to half guard. Round one comes to an end.

Round two of the PFL 1 co-main event begins and Santos lands a hard kick to the body. Rob Wilkinson comes forward with a flurry and lands a nice left. Santos with another kick but the time Rob catches it. He tries to take ‘Marreta’ down but can’t. Thiago scrambles out to range but the Aussie shoots in and gets him down to the canvas. Santos is trying hard to get back up to his feet, but Wilkinson won’t let him. Rob works some good knees from the position. Thiago Santos gets back up to his feet but is still pressed against the cage. He breaks free with one minute to go in the round. Santos with a kick but gets countered by a good left from Wilkinson. The fighters clinch and Rob presses Thiago against the cage. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Santos will need a finish if he wants to emerge victorious. He throws a kick which once again Rob Wilkinson catches and uses to force the clinch. Thiago Santos breaks free and then swings a misses with a roundhouse kick. He throws another big kick but this time it is blocked. The reigning PFL light heavyweight champion lands a nice combination and then scores a double leg takedown. Santos bounces back up to his feet but remains stuck in the clinch. He breaks free with one minute to go in the fight. Thiago with a jab and then misses with a high kick. Rob Wilkinson with a good right hand and then dives in on a takedown and gets it. Santos battles his way back to his feet and gets off one final punch before the horn.

Official PFL 1 Result: Rob Wilkinson def. Thiago Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

